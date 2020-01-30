Facebook met or beat analyst projections during its fourth quarter 2019 earnings call on Wednesday. But its stock still tumbled close to 7 percent in after-hours trading.

Earnings per share of $2.56 came in over the $2.53 expected, as did revenue of $21.08 billion, sliding in above the $20.89 billion projected by Refinitiv. Daily active users numbered 1.66 billion — Factset anticipated 1.65 billion — while monthly active users hit the target of 2.5 billion.