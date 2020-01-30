By  on January 30, 2020

Facebook met or beat analyst projections during its fourth quarter 2019 earnings call on Wednesday. But its stock still tumbled close to 7 percent in after-hours trading.

Earnings per share of $2.56 came in over the $2.53 expected, as did revenue of $21.08 billion, sliding in above the $20.89 billion projected by Refinitiv. Daily active users numbered 1.66 billion — Factset anticipated 1.65 billion — while monthly active users hit the target of 2.5 billion.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers