Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Business

Rent the Runway Stock Falls After IPO

Business

Loro Piana Names New CEO

Facebook Goes Meta 

CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals Facebook’s corporate name change: Meet Meta. 

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the newly
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the newly named Meta. Courtesy image

Facebook, as a corporate entity, is no more: At its Facebook Connect augmented and virtual reality conference today, the social media giant announced that henceforth the company will now be known as Meta. 

The name change points to the company’s ambitions to bring about the metaverse: a shared virtual environment uniting AR, VR and a new breed of hardware devices that go beyond smartphones, such as high-tech glasses and electromyography armbands.  

According to chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg, the metaverse is the “next chapter” for technology and his company.

In an address at the online conference, he explained: “I’ve been thinking a lot about our identity, as we begin this next chapter. Facebook is one of the most used products in the history of the world. It is an iconic social media brand. But increasingly, it just doesn’t encompass everything that we do.” He pointed to Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Quest and other emerging techs in the company’s pipeline, including the next-generation AR glasses based on Ray-Ban Connect, the connected glasses born of its EssilorLuxottica partnership. 

Related Galleries

“To reflect who we are and what we hope to build, I am proud to announce, starting today, our company is now Meta,” he said.

The news follows the company’s announcement during its third-quarter earnings call on Monday that it will make a fundamental change to its financial reporting structure, carving out its AR and VR business from earnings from its social media empire. 

The Meta logo was chosen “because it can mean ‘beyond,’” the company explained on its design blog. 

Facebook Goes Meta 
The Meta logo. Courtesy image

“The Meta symbol was designed to dynamically live in the metaverse — where you can move through it and around it,” the site elaborated. “It can take on infinite textures, colors and movement, capturing the creativity and imagination of a 3D world. It was also important that the symbol take on a blue gradient and pull in the color of our core products, connecting our future to our company’s origins.” The symbol can look like a variation on the infinity symbol, or even orient itself in 3D to look like an “M.”

The apps and their brands will retain their names and brand identities. 

In a newsroom post published Thursday, the company said: “Our corporate structure is not changing, however, how we report on our financials will. Starting with our results for the fourth quarter of 2021, we plan to report on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs. We also intend to start trading under the new stock ticker we have reserved, MVRS, on Dec. 1. Today’s announcement does not affect how we use or share data.”

Critics note the timing of this announcement, suspecting that Meta, née Facebook, is choosing to transition because its existing name has become toxic — especially in recent days. Whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, has appeared before Congress as well as British Parliament, with documents and testimony alleging that the company allowed its platform to perpetuate hate, divisions and other issues, putting profits over people. 

Zuckerberg didn’t acknowledge that in his address.

Though he noted that “this period has also been humbling,” he attributed that to running a large company that has “learned what it’s like to build on other platforms. Living under their rules has profoundly shaped my views on the tech industry. I’ve come to believe that the lack of choice for consumers and high fees for developers are stifling innovation and holding back the internet economy,” he said. 

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Facebook Goes Meta 

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Facebook Goes Meta 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Facebook Goes Meta 

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Facebook Goes Meta 

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Facebook Goes Meta 

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad