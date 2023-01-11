×
FarEye Is Now Available on SAP Store

The solution offer parcel-level visibility.

Close up of hands cargo staff are delivering cardboard boxes with parcels inside to the recipient's hand.
FarEye creates parcel-level visibility. wutzkoh - stock.adobe.com

FarEye said its platform, which the company said “provides real-time visibility of shipments from first to last mile,” is now available on SAP Store, which is the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

FarEye said it is one of the first SAP partners offering “parcel-level visibility, in addition to shipment-level visibility, giving customers the ability to track orders across all miles of the order-to-door journey.”

Suryansh Jalan, president of FarEye, said the company shares a common goal with SAP “to help companies deliver their products faster, efficiently and accurately. Through the integration of our FarEye platform with SAP Business Network for Logistics, businesses that use SAP solutions are now able to track and orchestrate their orders at the individual parcel level and visualize them within the network, and their end consumers will also experience the same level of visibility and control into their delivery, which can lead to happier, more loyal customers.”

FarEye said it first established an SAP partnership in 2021. “FarEye’s modular products — Ship, Track, Route, Execute and Experience — are oriented across the order-to-door journey and are included within the FarEye platform to efficiently execute last-mile delivery,” the company said, adding it is integrated with SAP Business Network for Logistics, helping companies “deliver a consistent, superior customer experience.”

