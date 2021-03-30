LONDON — Farfetch is getting personal.

The company will reveal Tuesday that it plans to extend its pilot with the start-up tech firm Zeekit to create an immersive try-on experience for products. Farfetch said it is the first, global luxury e-commerce platform to use this technology.

Using Zeekit’s Switch Model technology, customers shopping on Farfetch will be able to see how the products look on different sizes and skin tones as they shop.

In addition, the company said it is piloting new experiences for its private clients. Zeekit’s Fitting Room technology will allow a cohort of Farfetch private clients to choose multiple products to style whole outfits.

Farfetch said that all of its clients will be able to use the Switch Model technology in order to make a more informed decision as to how it might look in real life.

With Fitting Room technology, Farfetch’s private clients will be able to select a range of products from the collection and style multiple outfits to create whole looks before they buy.

A smaller selection of private clients will have the opportunity to have their own image digitized and be able to style the collections on themselves, according to Farfetch.

Carol Hilsum, senior director of product innovation at Farfetch, said working with Zeekit “allows us to provide a really immersive and personalized shopping experience for our global and diverse consumers. Being able to help people shopping on our site see how something will look on people of different sizes and with different skin tones really helps with inspiration and choice.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Trend: Earth Tones

“We are very excited to also expand our pilot with Zeekit to trial some hyper-personalized shopping experiences for our private clients.”

Yael Vizel, Zeekit’s cofounder, said: “Integrating our AR/VR shopping experiences — Switch Model, Fitting Room and Be Your Model — on Farfetch will provide customers with truly immersive shopping in a digital setting.”

She said the partnership with Farfetch “puts the customer at the center, and lets them bring their own personality and preferences to the shopping experience.”

Zeekit said it has developed “the first dynamic virtual fitting room, giving every person the chance to see themselves in any item of clothing found online.”

It works with real-time image processing technology, mapping a person’s image into thousands of segments. Clothing is processed in a similar manner, and then the two images are re-mapped into an image that shows a person dressed. The technology takes into account body dimensions, fit, size and fabric.

Zeekit had already indicated last year that it had been looking to scale virtual fitting rooms.