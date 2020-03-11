PARIS — As companies struggle to deal with the negative impact of the coronavirus, there may be a silver lining to the crisis: Fashion brands are stepping up digital strategies to facilitate doing business long-distance, with potentially beneficial long-term effects for the environment.

Standing in the Louis Vuitton show venue on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, chairman and chief executive officer Michael Burke said the house acted fast to compensate for the expected absence of 100 buyers and communications people from China, Japan, South Korea and the U.S. at its showroom the day after the show.