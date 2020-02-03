By  on February 3, 2020

Fashion for Good kicked off its South Asia innovation program last week, selecting nine innovators “at the cutting-edge” of fashion’s circular transformation.

The selected innovators include agri-waste fiber-maker, AltMat; textile recovery technology, BlockTexx; wild grass craft textile developer, Descatuk; wastewater management treatment solution, Indra; microbial fuel cells technology, JSP Enviro; pre-consumer textile waste converter, PurFi; CO2 dyeing technology, Sasmira, and blockchain-based technology companies, Infinichains and TextileGenesis.

