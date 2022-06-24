Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Istituto Marangoni Steps Into the Metaverse

The fashion and design school is also to launch a master’s degree course dedicated to “digital design for immersive experiences."

Istituto Marangoni's metaverse space.
Istituto Marangoni's metaverse space. Courtesy of Istituto Marangoni

MILAN — Istituto Marangoni has made its move into the metaverse.

After having launched campuses in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Miami and Dubai, the school has unveiled “The Talent District,” its metaverse space aimed at enhancing engagement with its Gen Z students and developing their digital skillsets as well as showcasing a selection of their projects, events, talks and collaborations with other companies in the fashion and design industries.

Boasting an intuitive user experience, the virtual space includes different areas that visitors can explore through their avatars. These are gold figures wearing flowy capes — both choices intended to avoid references to any body type, gender, race or age — and that are customizable through the color of the clothes and graphic symbols on the face.

Related Galleries

At the moment, accessible pavilions in The Talent District include The Infopoint, collecting information on courses and study areas — which are exemplified by the sculptures of a needle with moving threads, a paint brush and a curved chair representing the fashion, art and design disciplines, respectively — and The Exhibition Pavilion showcasing virtual events and the work of the best students introduced by their own avatars.

The Theatre, housing lectures and talks; The Archive, collecting all past activities and projects, and The Partners’ House displaying projects created by students for partner companies will be rolled out in upcoming months.

“This is a project meant to be expanded time after time, with more buildings and activities,” confirmed Stefania Valenti, managing director of Istituto Marangoni. “We called it ‘district’ to telegraph this idea and as a nod to Made in Italy, which has always been based on the excellence of different districts.”

Valenti underscored that the same attention to local companies was given to selecting the tech partners to develop the metaverse project. The university mainly tied-up with Italian realistic avatar-maker IGoodi; Florence-based digital and mixed reality creative studio Monogrid, and Milanese start-up AnotheReality, which specializes in the development of immersive extended reality solutions, like AR and VR.

“They are all young, fast and competent. We developed the whole platform in three months,” said Valenti, explaining that the school first got in touch with these firms to implement projects as part of its design master’s degree courses.

A look inside The Exhibition Pavilion.
A look inside The Exhibition Pavilion. Courtesy of Istituto Marangoni.

The peak of the school’s metaverse experience is The Exhibition Pavilion, which grants access to different rooms resembling lunar caves according to the university’s disciplines. Each room showcases realistic avatars of the best students, which were created thanks to IGoodi’s 4D body scanning.

“It’s nice to have students themselves introducing their work,” said Valenti, showing a demo of a realistic representation of a student — voice included — explaining her final project, while a side board with information on her profile, description of her work as well as additional project assets appears on the screen. A link redirecting visitors to the email address of the school’s career service is also included with the aim of further prompting collaboration opportunities for students.

“We have started by showcasing our best talents but the goal is to extend these tools to every student and welcome all campuses of the group,” said Valenti, defining the virtual space as “a new forum, a meeting point for our community on a global scale.”

Inside the design room at The Exhibition Pavilion.
Inside the design room at The Exhibition Pavilion. Courtesy of Istituto Marangoni

So far, The Exhibition Pavilion has displayed the best works of the design course as well as livestreaming the Florence campus’ fashion show earlier this month.

The heavy lift is scheduled for October, when Istituto Marangoni is planning to showcase its best students’ fashion show IRL in Dubai and simultaneously in the metaverse through a 3D catwalk and realistic avatars of each model and look.

At the same time, Istituto Marangoni will also launch its new master’s degree course in “digital design for immersive experiences” to answer to the industry’s increasing demand for professionals figures equipped with advanced digital and tech tools and a gamification vision. Monogrid’s creative director Francesco Bernabei and artist and sound designer Chiara Luzzana will be the mentors of the program.

The inception of The Talent District dates back to three years ago, when projects on VR and AR were included in the programs of product, interior and visual design courses, recalled Valenti.

Key ideas sprouted as students were invited to rethink spaces, not only in physical terms, with standout projects including the design of NFTs developed in collaboration with furniture company Cappellini and with Trussardi Casa.

Valenti also cited students Cecilia Monteleone and Manami Galliker as prime examples who inspired the school to deep dive into the metaverse. The former reinterpreted iconic Alessi products in the digital realm through AR, while the latter launched Hana, a 3D world resembling a whimsical garden intended to shed a light on digital wellbeing. To wit, Galliker’s game app has been created to offer a relaxing space during the pandemic also through a guided meditation coach and relaxing sound mixer, in addition to the digital garden that can be experienced through VR.

Manami Galliker's avatar presenting the Hana project.
Manami Galliker’s avatar presenting the Hana project. Courtesy of Istituto Marangoni

“The pandemic offered opportunities to experiment,” Valenti said. The metaverse project’s main goal is to continue to build on this laboratory “offering a new space for research.”

“Maybe one day it could also become the school of the future, who knows? Who said we can’t host courses there or have shared mentors across all our schools? It could become a learning space with a different experience. Or we could host brands that want to stage a fashion show in the metaverse. This is a work-in-progress project,” Valenti said. “There’s not an immediate return on investment, but it will bring value to the group and to the whole fashion and design systems.”

Founded in 1935, Istituto Marangoni is controlled by Galileo Global Education Italia, the Italian branch of the international private higher education company GGE. Well-known alumni of the school include Franco Moschino, Alessandro Sartori, Domenico Dolce, Paula Cademartori and Andrea Pompilio, among others.

Private schools operating in the fashion, art and design fields under GGE Italia’s umbrella also include Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti — better known as NABA — and Domus Academy.

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Hot Summer Bags

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

The Istituto Marangoni Fashion School Steps

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad