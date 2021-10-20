Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Business

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Business

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-family Executives

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable Digital Clothing

The platform's items are priced around $1 to $20, which is a fraction of what other major virtual fashion platforms are asking.  

Models wearing digital outfits from ZERO10
Models wearing digital outfits from ZERO10 Couetesy

LONDON — Physical events may be coming back, but for George Yashin, founder of fashion label ZNY and digital fashion platform Zero10, a democratic and digitally enhanced reality is the only way to go.

Launching on Thursday, Zero10 is an iOS application using 3D body tracking, cloth simulation and body segmentation technology to allow users to purchase, wear and collect digital garments from brands and create content for social media.

Yashin said he didn’t intend to break any traditional fashion industry rules or repeat what others have been doing in the augmented reality space with Zero10.

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable
A model wearing digital outfits from Zero10. Courtesy

Instead, he believes digital fashion is a much more sustainable and affordable way to give consumers what they want and provides the same emotions as buying new, real clothes.

“We offer the industry a new type of interaction between users and brands, and this interaction has no borders — no deliveries, no production issues, no differentiation in countries, gender, race or complexion,” he said.

Related Galleries

“The fashion industry has been stable for years. It’s changing but not evolving in a radical way and digital fashion seems like something that can finally shift this. Endless production cycles and overconsumption seem to only increase.…It’s a vicious circle. We are very close to the consumption limit. We have almost reached it and to prevent the game from destroying itself, it is important to look into new possibilities or even build them. That’s a reason we decided to join the new course and dive into the field of digital fashion,” he added.

The platform adopts a collaboration and drop model. New items will be released every two weeks and all the collections are produced in collaboration with emerging or luxury designers. Items are usually priced around $1 to $20, which is a fraction of what other major virtual fashion platforms are asking.

For the launch, Zero10 is offering 12 unisex digital items for free from brands like Ksenia Schnaider, ZNY, AV Vattev, Florentina Leitner and Ttswtrs.

The Kyiv, Ukraine-based Schnaider said she agreed to get on board with Zero10 because its infrastructure enables the brand to transition to a more sustainable model, on top of the fact that augmented reality fashion is by nature more democratic and offers a unique experience to users.

A model wearing digital outfits from ZERO10
A model wearing digital outfits from Zero10. Courtesy

Yashin revealed that he named the platform after the futuristic exhibition “0,10” in 1915, which was considered as one of the most significant exhibitions in the history of the pre-revolutionary Russian avant-garde.

“It marked an important moment of transition. At ‘0,10,’ Kazimir Malevich and his colleagues inaugurated a new form of non-objective art called Suprematism. This exhibition divided the world before and after, as the old world existed up to that point could no longer remain the same.

“In fact,’0,10,’ is a point in time where the classical rules that existed before come to zero, and a new starting point begins, under which the old rules can no longer stay the same. This is the concept that we draw a parallel with when naming our product,” he added.

The entrepreneur said he is not worried that digital fashion will get sidelined after the pandemic.

“There is no big difference between virtual and physical any more. Millennials and Gen Z grew up in a world where half of their daily life and communications are online and the pandemic proved once again that none of us can imagine life without a digital space. We felt that the world and the fashion industry are finally ready to accept this and to evolve in this direction, and every day, we see the proof of it. Digital fashion is not the future of fashion — it’s present and it’s definitely here to last,” Yashin said.

“We do understand the fact that many people won’t understand digital fashion and its applicability within the physical world. However, we don’t see it as a barrier but rather an opportunity to do the product that will smooth this transition for the masses and give the entry-level understanding of what is it. We start with early adopters — those who are into fashion and content creation, and then we will see who else will join and what partners would get on board with us. It can be both gaming, art and fashion,” he added.

Looking ahead, Yashin said Zero10 has the potential to become an open platform that brands and designers could use without supervision, or provide digital solutions for major e-commerce players and physical retailers.

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion-tech Start-up Zero10 Bets on Affordable

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad