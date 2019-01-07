Customer-centric merchandising platform provider First Insight Inc. is showcasing a suite of solutions at the NRF Big Show that expands its current platform to better meet the needs of retailer and brands.

“Our customers spoke, and we listened,” said Greg Petro, chief executive officer of First Insight. “With over 100 retailers and brands as our valued partners providing feedback, we learn an enormous amount every day. Planners have told us that they not only want product recommendations, but guidance on the right quantities to buy as well. Merchants and designers have expressed a great desire to use their mobile devices to access results from anywhere — in a line review in New York or at a factory in Asia. And marketers and strategy teams want to leverage First Insight data to help optimize decision-making across all of their systems.”

The platform expansion is the result of First Insight doubling the amount of funding into its product development efforts over the past year, Petro said. The upgrade includes a mobile app, assortment planning functionalities, customizable and visual dashboards and integration with third-party systems as well as “deeper reporting functions,” the company said adding that the solutions “are modular and simple to use while fully compliant with global standards for data governance and privacy.”

Regarding data governance, First Insight said its customer-centric merchandising platform has been fully compliant with the GDPR standards, and is now SOC-2 compliant. SOC-2 is a version of “Service Organization Control” that is focused on a company’s non-financial reporting controls.

Petro also noted that its solution now operates in 30 countries and with “multilanguage and multicurrency capability. “In addition to North America, First Insight tests products in all major European and Latin American countries, as well as China, Hong Kong, Japan and India,” the company said in a statement. “Consumers are shopping globally, and First Insight enables retailers to hear from them, wherever they are.”

During the NRF Big Show, which is held in New York at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center next week, First Insight is hosting a panel discussion, titled, “Product paradigm shift: Customer-centric merchandising in the age of data and decision agility.” Petro will moderate the session, which features Michael Gilbert, executive vice president of product development at Kohl’s, Mark Chrystal, chief analytics officer at Rue21, and Ann Joyce, chief customer officer of Chico’s FAS Inc. The session is on Jan. 14 at 2:15 p.m. on the Feature Stage.