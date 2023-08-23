×
First Insight Taps Google’s Captcha to Bolster Security, Verification

The aim is to improve the “quality and authenticity of customer feedback.”

secure online payments. two factor authorization. man hands holding mobile phone and entering password message on laptop.
Google's Captcha is one line of defence on First Insight's platform. golubovy - stock.adobe.com

First Insight Inc. has tapped Google’s Captcha and reCaptcha authentication technology to integrate it into the company’s Voice of the Customer (VoC) retail decision-making solutions.

First Insight said in a statement that the integration “underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring the utmost quality and authenticity in consumer feedback” and noted that Google’s reCaptcha, “renowned for its efficacy, is now a standard offering for First Insight’s clientele, fortifying the integrity of consumer interactions.”

First Insight said the technology is used “to optimize the likelihood that the respondent is a human, not a computer. This functionality adds to other data integrity checks First Insight provides.”

First Insight said guarding against bots with Google’s technology “is one line of defense in improving results quality,” but noted that “other means are also necessary since digital survey data are subject to various sources of error, creating a well-known industry issue of “dirty data.”

The company said to cleanse the data and ensure higher quality results; it also screens for “repetitive comments per respondent, as well as comments exceeding a specified length.” First Insight’s risk alert feature adds another layer of protection as it analyzes feedback “on test items that may indicate the design or messaging is offensive, which can create a public relations nightmare if taken to market.”

Additionally, First Insight uses “Bayesian Modeling,” which helps to screen respondents’ “responses ‘in real time’ to be used in the data set to create predictive, actionable and proven results.”

Greg Petro, chief executive officer of First Insight, said Google’s Captcha “allows our clients to mitigate the threats posed by an increased use of AI, malicious bots and identity theft” while proactively “protecting the integrity of the consumer feedback and the actionable results is always our top priority.”

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

