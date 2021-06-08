Fairchild Media Group (FMG) announced its virtual Tech Forum on June 16 and June 17 as technology investments soar, positioning 2021 to be the retail sector’s best year in five years.

The forum, titled “The data revolution, from creation to consumer,” welcomes retail industry leaders and stakeholders looking to learn more on how influential brands and retailers, new innovators and powerful tech platforms are fueling the industry revolution as we prepare for what many predict will be the “Roaring ’20s” of the post-pandemic world.

“More than a year of lockdowns has irrevocably changed the way we work, shop — and simply live,” said Amanda Smith, President of FMG. “These changes have had, and will continue to have, an immeasurable impact on the industry as we spend more of our lives virtually.”

[To register for the FMG Tech Forum, visit: FMG Tech Forum]

FMG Tech Forum discussions will address adapting to virtual experiences, fashion’s role in gaming and esports, converting data into intelligence using AI and machine learning, the future of work, modernizing fashion’s value chain as e-commerce becomes the norm for consumers for everything from food to luxury goods, and much more.

FMG publications Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Footwear News, Sourcing Journal and Beauty Inc. bring together speakers combining diverse backgrounds and expertise to further explore the current retail landscape, how the pandemic has changed the way the industry is operating and what those changes mean for the future of retail.

FMG Tech Forum speakers include:

• José Neves, chairman, founder and chief executive officer of Farfetch

• Elizabeth Spaulding, president and incoming ceo of Stitch Fix

• Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify

• Martijn Hagman, ceo of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe

• Bob Kupbens, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer at Neiman Marcus Group

• Marine Serre, founder, Marine Serre

• Nick Knight, fashion photographer, filmmaker and director, SHOWstudio

• Daniela Ott, secretary general of the Aura Luxury Blockchain Consortium

Additional speakers will span executives and branding experts from Slack, Salesforce, The Yes, Drest, Dematerialised, Uxus, The Fabricant, Bluecore, BASF, MySureFit, Dash Hudson, Fresh, Wagner Road Capital Management, Riskified and Afterpay.

Fairchild Live “brings the FFM editorial properties to life by connecting the titans of industry at events designed to inform and inspire,” the company said in a statement. “With content curated by WWD and FN’s distinguished editorial team, it’s where relationships are born and deals are made.”

Past speakers include Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour, Fabrizio Freda, and Tory Burch, as well as innovative newcomers Sophia Amoruso, Natalie Massenet, and Blake Mycoskie.