Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $10M Profit in Most Recent Quarter

Sustainability

TRR’s Resale ‘It’ List Sees Gucci Gain on Vuitton

Beauty

Shiseido to Sell Laura Mercier, BareMinerals, Buxom to PE Firm Advent International

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo Tube’ Live Shopping

The streetwear brand will host its first interactive, live shopping event Thursday night, founder Elizabeth Hilfiger tells WWD.

Foo and Foo is holding its
Foo and Foo is holding its first interactive livestream shopping event. Courtesy image

Foo and Foo founder Elizabeth Hilfiger will bring her spring collection and FooCore basics directly to the people Thursday night, with a live shopping event dubbed “Foo Tube,” the designer told WWD.

True to the brand’s spirit, the content was conceived with a friendship theme in mind. The interactive programming features Hilfiger and cohost Dae Shik Kim, a producer at Vice News and a personal friend of the designer, along with appearances by models Quenblackwell, Brianna Jack, Michael Rosales, Torrey Dudley and Rudy Romero, plus some surprise guests.

As for the fashions that viewers can expect to see, Hilfiger, daughter of iconic fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, offered a breakdown:

“Select pieces are going to be on view on some of my friends…we have main season Foo and Foo spring 2021, and FooCore spring 2021 will be on the ‘Foo Wore It Best’ [segment],” she explained, “and then we have the new FooCore summer collection, which is this tank and this T-shirt dress that’s super easy and simple. We’re going to be launching that for sale for the first time on the livestream.” She also plans to introduce new colorways during the livestream.

Related Galleries

For Hilfiger, Foo Tube is part entertainment, part commerce, with a tutorial element that offers ideas on different ways to wear the clothing. She believes it’s this interactive element and unique ability to connect with fans that makes livestream shopping a fitting vehicle for her emerging fashion brand.

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo
FooCore’s tank (shown) and dress will be on sale for the first time during the live shopping event. Courtesy photo

“Foo and Foo has always been a digital space. We launched it as just direct-to-consumer, with the focus not only being on shopping on the website, but a digital experience. So, when the opportunity came, when I heard about livestream, I was just like, ‘Wow, like, that’s perfect,’” she said. “Because it’s a small brand, it is quite hard to get into stores, to really connect to the consumers.”

COVID-19 precautions don’t help, Hilfiger added, since they take pop-up shops and other real-life interactions off the table. It’s a conundrum for all sorts of fashion brands, but it particularly matters for her apparel, because “it’s so interactive and hands-on.” She even describes Foo and Foo clothes as “fidget wear.”

Take the Lighter Leash hoodie, for example, a double pocket hoodie festooned with leashes, snaps and other hardware that allows people to configure how they connect in a multitude of ways.

“There’s so many different points — kind of like points on a graph, almost — or coordinates, basically, where you can connect them. You could have all five Lighter Leashes on the hood, or you can just have one and that one can be connected to two snaps or different ones,” the designer explained. “The clothes are all about, like, moving with you, depending on how you feel.”

That sort of product begs for a live demo, and Foo Tube aims to deliver.

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo
Foo and Foo’s Lighter Leash hoodie. Courtesy photo

A lot of the heavy lifting will be provided by Stage Ten, a livestreaming company for entertainment whose integration with Shopify enables live shopping features for merchants.

Viewers, after RSVPing at StageTen.TV/FooTube, can tune in on Stage Ten and Foo and Foo’s websites at 9 p.m. EST. The livestream will also be broadcast online over YouTube, and Hilfiger plans to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Foo Tube on Instagram.

Stage Ten allows for sharing its livestreams on up to 32 social media platforms. The company will also handle Foo Tube’s live viewer interactions, spanning text chats and even vetting participants who want to appear during the show and engage with Hilfiger and her guests.

“The storytelling reaches a whole new level, because the audience and the viewers are actually able to become part of the story,” said Melinda Lee, president of Stage Ten Networks. “It’s really empowering for the audience, and they do become part of the story.”

“Instead of just watching with a sit-back experience, the audience [can] engage, and if there’s voting on a poll or even if there is some chat, they are able to affect the hosts and those in the livestream,” she elaborated. “Even putting up a decision for votes can move the livestream in a certain direction.”

The company has seen this up close, having worked on interactive livestreams for partners like ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group, whose “Wild ‘n Out” project featured voting, audience segments and even commerce aspects. Stage Ten has also worked on a YouTube Originals pilot for Jack Douglass and numerous livestreams in the entertainment sector, including online broadcasts for John Krasinski, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, YouTube Music and Atlantic Records, among others.

It’s also worked with smaller, independent partners on fashion-related projects, and offers a stand-alone product that lets influencers livestream on their own.

But Foo Tube is Stage Ten’s entry into streetwear fashion, and it’s collaborating closely with the brand to create a polished, professionally produced show.

“Foo and Foo is going to be really exciting to us, because it’s very values-driven and it touches on a little bit of that Millennial influencer kind of vibe, that socially conscious, gender-neutral fashion inclusivity,” Lee added.

For Hilfiger, platforms like Stage Ten and others are ushering in a new generation of commerce. “I think [live shopping] really is the future of retail for everyone,” she said. And, she added, this is just the first of more to come.

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Foo and Foo to Air ‘Foo

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad