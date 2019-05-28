“Biomechanically engineered” shoe, sneaker and sandal company FitFlop has tapped ForwardPMC to handle all of its global paid search and social activity functions, the companies said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But ForwardPMX said the “win comes after a competitive pitch process.”

John Sadeghipoor, global head of digital marketing at FitFlop, described ForwardPMX’s pitch as “strong” and added that the company has “long-standing expertise in delivering innovative paid search and social campaigns with a three-hub offering,” which made the decision “to appoint them as our marketing agency very easy.”

Forward3D and PMX agency merged earlier this year, and the combined agency said it “boasts $100 million in fees and $1 billion of managed media” and has a global staff of more than 700 employees serving 300-plus clients.

“ForwardPMX’s paid search and social activity for FitFlop will be executed via a three-hub model across Google Search, Google Shopping, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Snapchat covering the U.S., U.K., Germany and the rest of Europe,” the company said.

Supriya Dev-Purkaystha, director of client and strategic partnerships at ForwardPMX, said the deal with FitFlop “underlines our ability to help the best and most innovative brands drive revenue growth throughout the world. Winning FitFlop also reflects our growth and strong offering in helping brands with their strategic goals following the creation of ForwardPMX earlier this year.”