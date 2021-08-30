Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What’s Really Going On With Sourcing Costs?

Beauty

Should VCs Be Approaching Beauty Differently?

Business

Retail Weather Realities

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Fossil, Michael Kors announce wrist devices with better battery, more health features — but no Wear OS 3 until next year.

Fossil announces its latest Gen 6
Fossil announces its latest Gen 6 touch screen smartwatch coming to the Fossil brand and Michael Kors. Courtesy photo

As Google got busy extending its wearable software platform this year, Fossil, a key fashion partner for the Wear OS platform, remained relatively silent — until now.

On Monday, the watch company unveiled its latest sixth-generation touch screen smartwatch series coming from the Fossil brand and other Fossil Group partners, with global preorders starting immediately for iOS and Android users.

The company touted upgrades for the Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch, including a new Spo2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen levels, faster battery charging — 30 minutes to 80 percent charge versus Gen 5’s 50 minutes — and better performance and power consumption. It also comes with speakers for making and receiving tethered calls, GPS and swim-proofing up to three atmospheres.

Related Galleries

The Fossil-branded Gen 6 watch will offer four colorways in a 44-mm case and three in a 42-mm case, in addition to interchangeable watchband options. Users will be able to customize the dials and buttons, to keep their most used features on hand.

“We also know how crucial personalized style continues to be in the wearables space for our design-conscious consumer, so I am excited to share that in addition to Fossil brand, Michael Kors will soon be launching Gen 6 as well,” said Steve Evans, Fossil Group’s executive vice president and chief brand officer. “Our innovation teams at Fossil Group continue to provide users the best-in-class experience without compromising stunning design from brands they love.”

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch
A look at the new Gen 6 Touchscreen smartwatch from Michael Kors. Courtesy photo

The company credits faster performance and battery optimization to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. According to Fossil and Qualcomm, the Gen 6 will be the first to use the processor.

“This platform enables users to experience lightning-fast processing and richer, always-on, ambient modes and watch faces with ultralow power consumption thanks to the integration of the always-on coprocessor in the platform,” Pankaj Kedia, Qualcomm Technologies’ global head of wearables, explained in a statement.

Such specs matter, if one wants functionality without sacrificing aesthetics and comfort. The optimization precludes bulky batteries, allowing devices to still stay slim.

This model offers clear upgrades to Fossil’s Gen 5, which launched in January, delivering on the promise the company has been making since at least June, when it teased a premium upcoming device to reporters. At the time, executives pledged to work with Google and Qualcomm to leverage what their technologies have to offer.

But that was big promise, and the Gen 6 doesn’t quite step up to it. For instance, there’s no mention of an LTE version, so it can work independently using cellular connectivity — a feature that many modern smartwatch users have come to value.

Meanwhile, the timing of the announcement also makes for a somewhat awkward moment: The news of Fossil’s wrist gadget — which will ship with the previous version of Google’s software, Wear OS 2, for a base price of $299 — was preceded by Samsung’s introduction of the Galaxy Watch4, a Wear OS 3 device starting at $249, by just a few weeks.

That matters because Wear OS 3 is largely regarded as a major software update designed to revive Google’s wearables business. It ties together health and fitness updates, fueled by Google’s Fitbit acquisition, as well as the recently announced Samsung partnership, which brings the latter’s Tizen software to Wear OS.

Fossil’s Gen 6 device will eventually be eligible for Wear OS 3 in 2022. But that may not come until the latter part of the year, according to a Google blog post in July, and it will require a factory reset.

Even if users are content to go through the process of resetting and updating, there’s no guarantee that everything will run smoothly, as older devices often have trouble running newer software. Google might have acknowledged as much, admitting that “the user experience may be impacted” in some instances.

But either way, it doesn’t make a strong case for shoppers looking for a premium experience.

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fossil Introduces Gen 6 Smartwatch

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad