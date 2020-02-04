By  on February 4, 2020

LONDON — The Future Fabrics Expo, which has been running here for nearly a decade, has notched its most successful edition so far.

The Victoria House venue in Holborn was busy, with lines snaking around the exhibition hall for the seminars and visitors from Hermès, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering and PVH browsing the stands.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers