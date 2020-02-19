Gone are the days when the fashion industry could obscure a garment’s identifying information. Last year, brands such as Matthew Williams’ luxury label Alyx and Ralph Lauren turned to digital innovation, namely digital identities, to align with future priorities.

“Sustainable sourcing,” “transparency” and “traceability” reigned as core priorities in an October sourcing report from McKinsey & Co., and it’s upping the desire for plug-and-play technology solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure.