Gap Inc. has teamed with unified commerce platform provider Adyen to install the company’s payment technology in more than 150 units in Europe. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The platform, to be “rolled out” in stores in the U.K., France, Italy and Ireland, “will enable Gap Inc. to provide a consistent experience across different markets,” Adyen said in a statement, adding that the online business “for both Gap and Banana Republic will also use the payments platform, offering a unified experience across online and in-store.”

Josh Ramzy, payments product manager at Gap, said “a fast and frictionless experience is the cornerstone of retail transformation” and noted that the deal with Adyen in Europe “will enable us to enhance our customer experience with convenient, fast and innovative payment methods.”

Roelant Prins, chief commercial officer at Adyen, said retail is “more fluid than ever, and the line between in-store and e-commerce has now completely blurred.” Prins said the company will help Gap Inc. “meet these constantly changing expectations by providing payments technology that helps create personal, consistent and completely seamless shopping experiences across all channels.”

Adyen said in a statement that the platform will help Gap Inc. “create a more flexible infrastructure that eliminates the complexity of working with different local networks and legacy payment systems. Importantly, it also helps to create a single view of payments and customer data, which will help Gap Inc. deliver a more personalized experience to its customers.”

Adyen clients include Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L’Oréal.