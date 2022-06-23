Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Fashion

Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

Gap Inc.’s Sonia Syngal on Digital Transformation, San Francisco Stores, Lab

In a rare interview, Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal speaks to WWD about the company's digital journey and how its recent initiatives fit in.

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal.
Sonia Syngal Adriana Lee

Wednesday marked a major moment for Gap Inc., possibly even an historic one, as the company shifts into high gear on the innovation front.

Four new stores for Old Navy, Banana Republic, The Gap and Athleta opened their doors as a public-facing testing ground for ideas, sitting alongside brand-new “co-lab” areas dedicated to employees’ creative experimentation. That they are built directly into the company’s headquarters as part of its building renovation is symbolic of its evolving digital strategy.

Innovation has figuratively and quite literally moved to the heart of Gap Inc.

The initiatives aim to inform its home city, as much as it was informed by the region — a place that breeds massive tech platforms and even larger ambitions. Silicon Valley has seen companies like Samsung operate test stores to understand how shoppers experience their products, and Google has urged employees to dedicate 20 percent of their time to other projects or experiments.

Related Galleries

At Gap Inc., the apparel company’s latest endeavors appear to take a page from both. In a rare interview, WWD spoke with Sonia Syngal, chief executive officer, to learn more about the test stores, co-lab and how they fit into the company’s vision.

WWD: Notably, this opening comes right after your annual meeting in May. You talked about accelerating transformation, being more agile, committed to long-term growth and focusing more on the core business and brands. How does this fit in? Are the stores and the co-lab a physical manifestation of this refocused vision or strategy?

Sonia Syngal: The hub embodies both. The co-lab space was envisioned to have our creative designers, marketers and merchants be able to be hands-on with each other, to have a community. We’ve got hundreds and hundreds of creatives. For them to be able to come together and feed off of each other — to experiment and make things and put them in our stores that we just opened — is part of that vision.

Having the stores open is important, because that puts the customer right there. And we can get real-time feedback from them on our innovations and product, and the experiences that we’re creating.

WWD: What did it mean, building them right into the headquarters versus somewhere else? I noted there’s a window between one store and the co-lab, where the public can check out what’s going on. But that’s a two way window, isn’t it?

S.S.: Being as close to our customers as possible was a key North star. Reducing any barriers from us to that was important. What are they responding to, as we play with the physical experience of retail, as we experiment with what does retail of the future look like for our brands? It’s seeing the reaction to all of that. And [it’s here] in this beautiful setting. This is such an iconic building that our founder Don Fisher built years ago.

S.S.: [The co-lab] was done with such thought and such care, and this revisioning of it — alongside the art that they’ve donated out there — was really to bring light in, to bring fluidity, to remove barriers and to allow creativity to really flow.

WWD: It feels like a play space.

S.S.: That’s right. “Messy play,” we call it.

WWD: I know tech companies, like Samsung, dedicate stores and workshops as test-and-learn environments. How does that translate here?

S.S.: Creativity for our business is very tactile. We need to feel it. Clothing is something that you need to touch and put on your body. And so, for our team to be able to screen-print or make a fixture for the store, to get new ideas with the tools here, that’s really the [intent]. The creativity.

We are undertaking a digital transformation. Almost 40 percent of our business is e-commerce, which is huge. And so for us, [that’s] the digital journey that we’re on, and the innovation journey. What’s so great about San Francisco is this intersection between innovation and creativity, and both are big differentiators for us: Technology differentiation, digital differentiation and creative differentiation.

This space is intended for the new technologies that are here. We’ve got our command center for our e-commerce site here. Our makers, our designers. It’s a blend of all of the key functions.

WWD: Could you see other co-labs or test stores springing up elsewhere?

S.S.: We’re starting here. We have other stores that are experimental, where we innovate. But this is the grand experiment for us, and one that we’re really excited to explore and see what we learn.

WWD: If something tests well here, could we see it launch in other stores and in other areas?

S.S.: Right. This is the tip of the spear.

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Hot Summer Bags

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal on

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad