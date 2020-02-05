By  on February 5, 2020

A majority of luxury executives see a deceleration for the fashion business this year, according to a November McKinsey report. Now a recent survey from Gartner reveals how this “slowdown” is igniting more investments by luxury brands into digital channels and e-commerce.

According to Gartner’s latest Luxury Digital IQ Index Reports for the U.S. and Europe — which covers fashion, jewelry and watches — nearly 40 percent of the chief marketing officers surveyed expect to throw more money at digital advertising and social media in the face of economic uncertainty.

