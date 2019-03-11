Luxury is traditionally fueled by the finite, the exclusive, and exceedingly rare. And in the case of Ayman Nassar, chief executive officer and founder of Setcore Spinning, the chance to celebrate the “finest yarn in the world” can be measured in only a “few hundred tons” of Giza 45.

His company, Setcore Spinning, is the “leading Egyptian producer of fine-count cotton yarn and one of the largest exporters of Egyptian cotton.” Having built his cotton-grower relationships in Egypt bale by bale (at a time of decline for cotton growing due to political and resource volatility), the decision to acquire Giza 45 was obvious, also fueled by luxury principles.

Giza 45 is well-known by the luxury industry, as everyone from Brioni, Kiton, Ascot Chang and Charvet have used the cotton. Even high-end Zegna lines, Hanro, Zimmerli and bespoke shirt makers in Europe, U.S. and Asia utilize it.

What’s so special? Giza 45 is the “rarest, most luxurious cotton in the world.” According to Nassar, there are three standout qualities that make his having acquired the remaining 90 percent of Giza 45 of interest to luxury fashion houses: fiber length, fineness and strength.

“Nothing else in the world can make this,” said Nassar, holding an impeccably fine-quality shirt, made with Giza 45, which possesses the “unique qualities” that allow such a fine yarn, translating into luxurious end product.

Before Setcore Spinning, Nassar cofounded Nassco Trading, which is Egypt’s first cotton exporting company. The opportunity to connect Giza 45 with the right vision may offer an antithesis to fast-fashion’s demand for more and more, for less and less.

Other concerns are sustainability and traceability, and with the use of hangtags “The Luxton Marque” is an aid for luxury brands wishing to verify the supply chain.

With a majority of his cotton varieties being Pima and Giza 86, the chance to produce a superior-quality product with Giza 45 is top-of-mind for Nassar, who said the price per pound would warrant $10 for Giza 45 as opposed to $1.50 per pound for lesser varieties.

The “end product determines how much material you get out of it,” reiterated Nassar. Until then, the fibers continue spinning.