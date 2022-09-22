×
GoDaddy Spotlights Lindsay Albanese’s The Fileist

The tech partner’s latest campaign features Albanese’s new social commerce platform, The Fileist, ahead of its Showfield’s pop-up next week.

GoDaddy’s play against Shopify intensified this week with a new campaign, and one customer in the mix made for a notable cameo: fashion stylist Lindsay Albanese’s new social commerce business, The Fileist.

Along with Hinterland Skis and The Furlough Cheesecake, the shopping platform appeared in a new video released Wednesday that touts the web hosting company’s chops at supporting small businesses. The commercial is part of a multichannel effort highlighting the entrepreneurs’ use of GoDaddy tools in various ways.

Albanese launched The Fileist in September following the success of her self-funded namesake company and her patented TopTote hands-free hat holder. A popular product favored by celebrities like Jessica Alba and Cindy Crawford, the item sold out at Nordstrom within two weeks, according to the company. But for the TV personality and stylist-turned-inventor, the work to take it from concept to reality put a finer point on the lack of support and resources for female inventors.

The experience spawned the concept for The Fileist, as a place to spotlight problem-solving women who presumably file patents. The business carries “serviceable style goods,” including Albanese’s TopTote, Equipt’s Ubarre, Nori portable steamers, Fend collapsible helmets and other ingenious items.

“The journey of inventing and patenting an idea is a forgotten topic in the female entrepreneurship narrative,” she said in an announcement. “There isn’t a support system or curated destination that cultivates and nurtures these ideas.”

Next week, the start-up will partner with Showfields to bring the curated selection of brands to SoHo in New York, in a shopping pop-up at the latter’s Bond Street art gallery on Sept. 28. The lineup will include Equipt, Nori and Fend, as well as Albanese’s TopTote.

GoDaddy, which powers The Fileist platform, will bring its tech to the physical shopping event as well, with smart terminals and card readers that support GoDaddy Payments.

“Lindsay’s vision aligns perfectly to GoDaddy’s mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all,” Fara Howard, GoDaddy’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

With its new campaign, which heavily featured the payments tech, GoDaddy’s goal is to highlight these and other small businesses, “to share their firsts to inspire entrepreneurs everywhere and ensure they know, GoDaddy is the partner that always puts you first,” Howard said.

