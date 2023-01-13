×
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Bizzarri Is Staying Put at Gucci

Marco De Vincenzo Makes Menswear Debut for Etro

Executives Express Renewed Optimism as Milan Men’s Fashion Week Kicks Off

Google Cloud Rolls Out AI Self-checking Solution

The new solutions are designed to improve the shopping experience for customers, in-store and online.

google cloud
Google Cloud's latest technology is helping retailers better manage inventory. Warakorn - stock.adobe.com

Just in time for the NRF Big Show beginning this weekend, Google Cloud is rolling out four new and updated AI technologies “to help retailers transform their in-store, shelf-checking processes and enhance their e-commerce sites with more fluid and natural online shopping experiences for customers,” the company said in a statement.

The shelf-checking AI solution, which is built on Google Cloud’s Veex AI Vision, “utilizes Google’s database of facts about people, places and things, giving retailers the ability to recognize billions of products to ensure in-store shelves are right-sized and well-stocked.”

The company also said there was an update to its Discovery AI solutions while introducing “a new personalization AI capability and new Browse AI feature to help retailers upgrade their digital storefronts with more dynamic and intuitive shopping experiences.”

But there’s more.

Finally, Google Cloud’s Recommendations AI solution features new machine learning capabilities “that empower retailers to dynamically optimize product ordering and recommendations panels on their e-commerce pages and deliver personalized suggestions for repeat purchases.”

Google Cloud rolled out these solutions and upgrades in response to the challenges retailers and brands encountered with supply chain disruptions and inventory issues.

Carrie Tharp, vice president of retail and consumer at Google Cloud, said, “Upheavals over the last few years have reshaped the retail landscape, and the tools retailers need to be more efficient, more compelling to their customers and less exposed to future shocks.”

“Despite the uncertainty, the retail industry has an enormous opportunity,” Tharp noted. “The leaders of tomorrow will be those who address today’s most pressing in-store and online challenges with the newest technology tools, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

