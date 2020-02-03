By  on February 3, 2020

Can Google Cloud, YouTube and commerce right Google’s ship? That seems to be the big question following Google parent Alphabet’s dicey fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results on Monday.

While the company’s earnings per share of $15.35 topped expectations of $12.53 and its customer acquisition costs nailed the $8.50 billion estimates, its revenue couldn’t quite cross the finish line. Alphabet reported $46.08 billion in revenues, instead of the $46.94 billion analysts anticipated.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers