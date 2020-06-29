Snap Inc., maker of the Snapchat app and platform, has unveiled augmented reality shoe try-ons this month. Now, Gucci has become the first brand to step into the tech, with Monday’s launch of its footwear-friendly Snapchat AR Lenses.

The luxury brand created two lenses showcasing two pairs of its latest shoes each, for a total of four styles: Gucci Ace, Gucci Rhyton, Gucci Tennis 1977 and Gucci Screener.

Snapchat users can select shoes on-screen, point their smartphone’s camera at their feet and virtually try them on. And if they like what they see, they can buy directly from the lens. Snapchat’s Shoppable AR technology allows users to immediately purchase by hitting the “shop now” button.

The lens debut marks the latest in a string of AR efforts by the brand, as well as projects developed by the longtime partners.

Gucci added an augmented reality try-on feature in its branded iOS app last year, allowing consumers to virtually overlay Ace sneakers over the camera view of their feet. Gucci reportedly worked with Wannaby, the same vendor whose machine-learning model powers the foot-tracking in Snapchat’s AR shoe try-on. Its app also features try-ons for lipstick, eyewear and other products.

The brand’s work with Snap is a natural extension of its tech pursuits. ”We have been partnering with Gucci for quite some time,” Geoffrey Perez, global head of luxury at Snap, told WWD. “Whether with the Gucci Portal Lens launched last December or our limited editions of Gucci Spectacles, it has always been about bringing the user into an immersive and engaging experience.”

The Portal Lens campaign transported Snapchatters to a Gucci-themed island, while the brand’s limited-edition Spectacles 3, in collaboration with director and visual artist Harmony Korine, introduced a luxe model of the camera-equipped glasses. And last summer, the companies partnered on a special Lens in honor of the Met Gala.

Now these Snapchat Lenses present a new opportunity for both companies. For Snapchat, the launch represents the first branded-use case for its technology. For Gucci, it’s a new way to reach out to a young global audience.

According to Snap’s numbers, the social app reaches more than 100 million people in the U.S., including over 90 percent of 13- to 24-year-olds and over 75 percent of 13- to 34-year-olds. More than 170 million Snapchatters use the app’s AR daily, close to 30 times every day.

The tech company believes this traction lays a solid foundation to support more e-commerce.

“With the Shoe Try-on, it is really about enabling Snapchatters to feel and shop Gucci’s latest sneaker collections,” Perez said. “We’re going a step further into the marketing funnel down to consideration and conversion — this is the future of social commerce.”

And in Snap’s social commerce model, the critical piece, of course, is its AR technology.

“The entire industry knows that augmented reality try-on is going to be incredibly important to the future of commerce,” explained Selby Drummond, Snap’s head of fashion and beauty, “and after many years of investing in the space, we’re proud to share it with Snapchatters alongside a brand that they love.”

The Gucci Lens launches Monday and will be available in the U.S., U.K., France, Italy, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Australia and Japan.