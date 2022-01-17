Gucci, Superplastic Team on NFTs, Ceramic Artworks

MILAN — Gucci is teaming with leading creator of animated celebrities, limited-edition vinyl toys, and digital collectibles Superplastic to unveil SuperGucci, a three-part drop including NFTs and ceramic artworks. The project will also include Superplastic’s animated celebrity artists Janky and Guggimon in the Gucci Vault.

The event builds on Gucci’s signature designs and Superplastic’s successful and celebrity-packed CryptoJanky NFT drops created by Janky and Guggimon.

SuperGucci will comprise a limited series of CryptoJanky NFTs and handmade ceramic sculptures that will go on sale Feb. 1.

A bespoke three-part series, this first SuperGucci release will offer 10 exclusive NFTs, each accompanied by a ceramic sculpture handmade in Italy and co-designed by Gucci and Superplastic.

Each NFT draws inspiration from Gucci’s signature patterns, icons and symbols, reinterpreted through the lens of Janky and Guggimon.

On this occasion, the two animated celebrities are taking a trip to the online concept store Gucci Vault, launched in September and masterminded by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, finding themselves in a virtual environment where the brand’s past, present, and future co-exist.

Imagery for the SuperGucci project. image courtesy of Gucci

This new partnership marks the Vault’s expansion into the metaverse.

Superplastic was created by artist and entrepreneur Paul Budnitz. Investors range from Craft Ventures, GV and Betaworks, to Galaxy Digital, Jared Leto — a Gucci favorite — Scott Belsky and Justin Timberlake, to name a few.

At the same time, Vault is presenting its sixth drop of pre-owned vintage Gucci pieces, selected by Michele and the archivists of the house, restored and reconditioned, bringing to light several one-of-a-kind pieces.

Each vintage article is numbered and comes in its own packaging.

As reported, The RealReal combed shopping insights of more than 24 million shoppers, comparing year-over-year data from January to November for the past two years, and Gucci is considered a gateway for first-timers, as The RealReal noted. The brand was the most popular for first-time shoppers and consignors alike.

This is the latest metaverse initiative for Gucci, which last May participated in Christie’s online auction, Proof of Sovereignty, curated by Lady PheOnix, one of the leading voices for contemporary digital art and culture in the new media landscape.

Gucci was present with its first NFT, with artwork conceived using digital animation drawn from Gucci Aria, the house’s fashion collection that marked its 100th anniversary in 2021. The fashion film was co-directed by Michele and award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.

The artwork underlying the NFT recognized Aria’s overarching message of a yearning to bloom and flourish after the shadow of winter has passed and this visual tale represented a historic moment, bringing Gucci into a new media space. The starting bid was $20,000, but the NFT was sold in June at $25,000.

Also, Gucci sold a digital version of its Dionysus bag on Roblox for about $4,115 last August, which is roughly 20 percent more than the physical object.