H-Farm, one of Europe’s leading innovation hubs, inaugurated on Monday its new campus, which will be able to welcome up to 3,000 people, including entrepreneurs, professionals and students.

A project that was conceived back in 2016 but was slowed due to bureaucratic issues, the creation of the new campus results from an expansion of H-Farm’s already existing headquarters in Italy’s Veneto region.

The publicly listed company’s newly inaugurated campus spans over 51 hectares and includes 10 new buildings, occupying a surface of 322,217 square feet, dedicated to education, but also to the world of start-ups and companies. In particular, five new buildings will welcome up to 2,000 students, from kindergarten to post-graduate, and a dorm will be able to host up to 244 students. The campus, which is self-sufficient in energy, also includes a sports center, featuring both indoor and outdoor facilities, such as tennis courts, a rugby field, a skate park and a BMX track.

Along with educational programs, in its campus, H-Farm will continue to focus on the creation of distance and remote learning solutions, as well as on the development of the business unit dedicated to innovation and digital transformation.

“In the past few years, we saw how technological acceleration imposed us to rewrite certain business models and projected us into new services, products and lifestyles with an impact also on the world of education, which caused an increase of digital contents targeting not only young people, but also those who feel the need to update their skills getting more confident with constantly evolving technological tools,” said H-Farm founder Riccardo Donadon.

In particular, the entrepreneur, who founded H-Farm in 2005 as the world’s first start-up incubator, put the focus on how the global pandemic accelerated the digital transformation inside both companies and schools. “In a world [that] is becoming more and more digital, which is getting faster and where values are changing, I think it’s anachronistic to create spaces, which are dedicated only to education or business or research. These three elements have to stay together and mutually inspire and getting inspired. We strongly believe in this vision and our campus is our answer to this new way of thinking.”

The building of the campus was financed by a real estate, non-speculative fund, called “Ca’ Tron – H-Campus,” which was established in 2017 and is mainly backed by institutional investors, including banks and insurances.

Recently, H-Farm released an industrial plan, which aims to generate revenues of 126 million euros by 2024.