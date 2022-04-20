Harvey Nichols Opens ‘HN NFT Vault’ Retail Space in Hong Kong

LONDON – Move over, physical merch. The NFTs are multiplying, and getting their very own space at Harvey Nichols Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, Harvey Nichols launched an NFT retail concept space, HN NFT Vault, at its Pacific Place Hong Kong store.

Harvey Nichols said it is the first major luxury department store to offer a curated selection of NFTs from “top blue-chip projects, for exploration and sale,” including CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, CloneX x Takashi Murakami, Azuki and Doodles.

The store is promising “a seamless purchasing journey,” where both cryptocurrency and credit-card payments are accepted. The majority of NFTs in the collection are exclusively available for purchase at the HN NFT Vault.

Harvey Nichols said it wants to make NFTs “more accessible to a broader audience” by featuring a range of NFTs “from some of the most successful projects globally.”

The collection has been curated to cater both to first time buyers and NFT experts, with prices ranging from 500 pounds to more than 100,000 pounds.

The NFT Vault at Harvey Nichols in Hong Kong. Courtesy image

The store said it wanted to make NFT purchasing as democratic as possible so that even shoppers with no prior experience with NFTs or cryptocurrencies can “plunge into the metaverse, and learn more about the space.”

The store noted that each NFT can also be purchased with “a cold wallet, where the NFT that has been purchased can be securely stored. This marks the first luxury fashion retailer in Hong Kong to offer convenient, secure and swift transactions for NFT purchases. Through the space, customers and other collectors will also be able to create and purchase apparel based on their NFTs, and bring their digital art pieces to life.”

As part of the new concept, Harvey Nichols will also be launching a service allowing NFT owners to showcase and sell their NFTs through the HN NFT Vault. Only NFTs from “select, reputable projects” will be accepted and all such NFTs are first vetted by Harvey Nichols before being showcased at the space for sale.