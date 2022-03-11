Hatco Taps Fortude to Help Transition From On-site Tech to Using Infor Solution

Hatco has teamed with Fortude, the global enterprise and digital technology solutions company, to transition the company’s business solutions from an on-site platform to using Infor’s CloudSuite Fashion.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Hatco worked with Fortude last year to “resolve issues” with its tech solutions. While Fortude fixed those problems, the company was then “able to understand gaps in the existing solution that were causing additional problems with performance, data security and data integrity,” Fortude said in a statement. “Fortude and Infor realized that an upgrade to Infor CloudSuite Fashion would resolve a lot of the gaps in the existing solution.”

Duane Prentice, chief financial officer at Hatco, praised Fortude and noted the company has “total confidence in the team’s approach.” Robert McKee, senior vice president of global strategic alliances at Fortude, said the company “began by hosting detailed discovery sessions across a two-week period to identify the processes, modifications, integrations and pain points of the existing solution.”

“Our team then developed a three-phased approach to resolve current issues, move Hatco to the cloud and finally perform a solution optimization in the cloud,” McKee noted. The company is also working with the Hatco team “to understand the level of insights that they were looking for from the upgrade and the planned optimization.”

Jack Gazzola, account manager at Infor, said the teams at Hatco, Fortude and Infor “worked seamlessly to develop a comprehensive strategy that will not only ensure the success of this project but will mitigate risk.”

Fortude’s expertise in the fashion industry includes serving segments such as apparel manufacturing, footwear, retail and distribution, among others.