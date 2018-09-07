Amazon has “Project Runway” on the brain.

The web giant said it is developing a new reality fashion series for Prime Video with “Project Runway” mainstays Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The Amazon Fashion unit will work in tandem to create a “shoppable experience for viewers.”

“Project Runway” will continue with season 17 and a reboot on Bravo, but not designer judge Zac Posen, who is leaving the show and said he has “some new projects” in the works.

Details on the new Amazon show were sparse, but the company said, “The series will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling and authenticity.” The new effort, which continues Klum and Gunn’s 14-year reality run together, was also described as “perfectly suited to the cord-cutter generation and streaming consumers.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Heidi Klum completely changed the television landscape by developing a competitive reality fashion series that was unproven and different from what was popular on-air. The show became wildly successful, and in turn Klum and Tim Gunn have become an iconic pop culture duo. Their drive to deliver fashionably entertaining, engaging and trendsetting content speaks for itself, and we believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway.”

The show will premiere in more than 200 countries and be available to the more than 100 million members of Amazon’s Prime service, which offers perks like streaming video and free two-day shipping.

Klum said, “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘auf wiedersehen’ to ‘Project Runway,’ a show that I was honored to host and help create.” And Gunn promised a “great ‘fashion’ adventure” ahead.

This is shot number two at fashion reality for Amazon. The company launched a live-streamed fashion shopping show called Style Code Live in 2016, but axed the HSN-like effort after a year.

The second try is very much in keeping with the test and iterate ethos of Amazon and the big technology firms, which pride themselves on being ready to fail and fail fast as they find the right formula and connect with users.

Amazon is clearly looking for ways to build in apparel, having launched try-on-at-home service Prime Wardrobe and the digital style assistant Echo Look.