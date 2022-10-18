×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Teams With Thebe Magugu for Charity Project

Business

British Brands, Retailers ‘Disappointed’ by Tax-free Shopping Reversal

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Hesse Is a New Rent-to-own Fashion App

The start-up aims to become an accessible source of luxury fashion.

Hesse is a rental-to-own app launched in Milan.
Hesse is a rent-to-own app launched in Milan. Teresa Giordano/Courtesy of Hesse

MILAN — A new rental service has bowed in Milan with a clear formula that looks at international competitors, including Rent the Runway, but aims to become an accessible source of high-end fashion and to build a community around itself.

Hesse was launched this month by a pool of fashion professionals and entrepreneurs with different skills and backgrounds, spanning from fashion-tech to marketing and communication, artistic direction, and product development.

They include Marcello Gamberale Paoletti; Giorgio Racagni; Alice Volontè; Mattia Scaltrini; Niccolò Zompello, and Manuel Turchetti. All invested personally in the start-up, now in its bootstrapping phase, with support from bank institutions.

Related Galleries

Based on a three-tier subscription model — priced at 49, 99 and 149 euros — the app provides fashion and accessories from 98 brands offered for rental.

Unlike other similar services that provide several items as part of a subscription package, Hesse only offers one piece per month. Customers subscribe to the service, rent the fashion piece, and can then decide to swap it for something else in the same tier after 30 days or keep it, renewing the subscription.

An additional service dubbed “rental to own” allows customers to redeem ownership after a given “redemption time” which is based on the products’ acquisition value and other variables, such as them being in- or off-season fashion pieces or having already been rented several times. It de facto likens the service to installment payment platforms.

Fashion pieces available on rental-to-own fashion app Hesse.
Fashion pieces available on rental-to-own fashion app Hesse. Fabrizio Albertini/Courtesy of Hesse

“This kind of service was missing in Milan and Italy, which represent key destinations for high fashion,” said cofounder Gamberale Paoletti. “Our ambition is to challenge the perception that fashionistas cannot be mindful of sustainable principles… [Hesse’s] business model provides a chance to upturn this idea,” he said.

According to Racagni, the app has an inclusive approach to luxury shopping, allowing fashion enthusiasts to embrace high-end items they would hardly afford at retail prices and opening up the market to a broader audience, combating fashion’s elitism.

A mix of heritage brands, including Bottega Veneta, Prada, Balenciaga and Loewe mingle with up-and-coming names, such as Botter, Staud and Casablanca.

“The first goal was to have a varied assortment,” said Gamberale Paoletti. He explained that supply comes from Maltempi, an Italian multibrand retailer, as well as showrooms and wholesalers.

The goal is to forge more ties going forward, including with luxury brands.

“Before linking with brands, we need to achieve greater volumes,” the entrepreneur said. “We’re clearly convinced that this business model is much needed in and complementary with the fashion industry, so we believe that as Italy’s first movers we may trigger brands to embrace it,” he said, explaining that Hesse could in due time be selling their tech expertise to third parties aiming to launch rental programs.

According to Racagni, the fashion business is still skeptical about rental and anchored to a traditional model whereby as per current policies, not even unsold stock can be paid for and recirculated via a service like Hesse.

“When we have broad shoulders, we’ll be knocking at brands’ doors,” he said. “Hesse was also intended a solution to unsold stock.”

As a start-up with a still restrained inventory (each item is available in one piece per size) and currently available only in Milan, business growth and scalability are still hard to predict. The most immediate target is gathering 50 active users by the end of the year, and 1,000 adopters by the end of 2023.

“Our growth needs to align with supply,” said Gamberale Paoletti. “The goal is to keep our clients engaged, which is why product redemption is attached to subscription renewal, for example. It’s about valuing them as recurring clients rather than one-offs,” he said.

For the same reason, Gamberale Paoletti in the future expects to flank the existing service with a date-to-date rental option.

Hesse is a rental-to-own app launched in Milan.
Hesse’s assortment includes 98 brands including Balmain, Prada, Bottega Veneta and more. Teresa Giordano/Courtesy of Hesse

Furthering its eco-minded business, Hesse has teamed up with Blink Last Mile, an Italian start-up dedicated to same-day delivery with a time window service which only uses cargo bicycles and electric vehicles for its operations. The company has also linked with Mama Clean to do laundry and sanitize returned items.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Hot Summer Bags

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hesse: A New Rent-to-own App With Luxury Fashion Brands in Milan

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad