Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

H&M Is About to Go Big With AI

H&M will soon reveal its secret weapon to fight supply chain woes and unite the business, from front to back, with data: Google Cloud.

An H&M location in The Netherlands.
An H&M location in The Netherlands. Guido Pijper/Courtesy photo

H&M and Google Cloud are on the verge of disclosing a strategic partnership that will inject more intelligence into the very core of the Swedish fast-fashion retailer.

Notably, their connection isn’t brand new, as the companies have been working together for some time. But this will mark a new threshold in the partnership. In essence, it means they’re taking the relationship up a notch.

Alan Boehme, H&M Group’s chief technology officer, spelled it out in the upcoming announcement: “We are now further accelerating digitalization as we believe in sustainable growth powered by advanced analytics and tech.”

The work includes a so-called “data mesh,” a system designed to offer more access to all types of data and events from multiple parts of the business spanning stores and e-commerce, as well as its brands’ ecosystem and suppliers.

Related Galleries

The latter is significant. One of the stated goals for this deal is to address H&M’s supply chain — a key area that came up on a recent conference call.

Although the retailer reported a sizzling first half of the year, with sales jumping 20 percent, chief executive officer Helena Helmersson warned about inflation worries dragging sales, a concern that has H&M weighing price increases. Meanwhile, head of investor relations Nils Vinge noted that supply chain challenges may be easing on the textile and materials sourcing side, but not when it comes to other logistics, like transportation. That will necessitate adjustments to purchasing.

“Throughout the autumn we will start to adjust them to better tailor to the new situation and continue to have the high precision that we offer,” Vinge said. Knowing how and where to make changes will be crucial, and the Google Cloud deal appears to be at least part of the equation.

While that operates in the back of the house, the AI and data backbone may have implications out in front as well. According to Eva Fors, managing director of Google Cloud Nordic Region, the partners look forward to creating “new and exciting customer experiences, whether that’s in-store or online.” No other details were offered, but across fashion, home, beauty and other categories, algorithms are all the rage for everything from product recommendations to refinements in augmented reality.

Google’s cloud business clocked an excellent first quarter, with $5.8 billion in revenue soaring 44 percent. While it still follows Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure, which showed increases of 36 percent to $18.44 billion and 32 percent to $23.4 billion in the first quarter, respectively, Google Cloud outpaced its rivals for percentage growth.

Some of that momentum may stem from its retail outreach, especially in fashion. The tech giant has been steadily growing its base in that sector, especially in recent years.

H&M may be an ideal match as a partner, as the fashion retailer is no stranger to data intelligence. The company employs its own data engineers and analysts (more than 200 of them, in fact), and according to its current job listings, it’s still hiring. Their work goes into everything from demand prediction and trend-spotting to optimizing for a more sustainable supply chain — an issue that Google Cloud also advocates.

This week, the tech giant unveiled an “Earth Engine” service at its Google Cloud Sustainability Summit, to offer access to more than 70 petabytes of “analysis-ready geospatial data,” the company said.

H&M Is About to Go Big

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

H&M Is About to Go Big

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

H&M Is About to Go Big

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

H&M Is About to Go Big

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

H&M Is About to Go Big

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

H&M Is About to Go Big

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

H&M Is About to Go Big

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

H&M Is About to Go Big

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

H&M Is About to Go Big

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

H&M Is About to Go Big

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

H&M Is About to Go Big

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

H&M Is About to Go Big

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

H&M Is About to Go Big

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

H&M Is About to Go Big

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad