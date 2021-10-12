Skip to main content
Honey Teams Up With PayPal to Introduce Cash Back Rewards

The announcement comes ahead of the holiday season, with experts projecting continued e-commerce growth.

Honey's new cash back offering through PayPal gives consumers more options on how to shop and save online.

Through Honey’s introduction of cash back through PayPal, U.S. users will be able to redeem Honey Gold reward points earned while shopping online — offering consumers more flexibility in how they choose to spend and save.

Notably, Honey’s new offering is just one part of its existing range of shopping tools and rewards that help users save.

With Honey’s cash back program, consumers who link their Honey and PayPal accounts will be able to earn Gold points and redeem cash back to be available through their PayPal account or traded for a gift card to participating store. This cash back will also be earned in addition to any other existing credit card and reward programs that users may be a part of.

“Cash back is a popular way consumers look for rewards, and we’re excited to extend this to new and existing Honey users in the U.S. to help them get more value out of their online shopping experience,” said Frank Keller, senior vice president of enterprise solutions and digital commerce at PayPal. “Our goal is to develop products and tools that make it easier to shop smart and introducing cash back delivers users even greater benefit and choice.”

At the same time, as mobile commerce sales continue to grow, the company is expanding its deal-seeking technology on mobile with a new iOS Safari browser extension for U.S. users. The offering allows mobile shoppers to use Honey’s seamless solution to fin coupons and earn cash back while shopping, without limiting consumers to using a desktop.

“Introducing Honey to iOS Safari for mobile is an exciting development as we bring our powerful deal tech to even more users and help the growing community of mobile-first shoppers save time and money,” Keller said. “Honey helped find over $1 billion in potential savings on desktop browsers last year and iOS for mobile is our newest innovation to give users more tools that help them shop smart.”

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS: 

AlixPartners Holiday Forecast Tells Retailers a Double-digits Increase ‘Yours to Lose’

U.S. Retailers Are Feeling Pressure to Improve Employee Experience Amid Labor-Market Shortages

Klarna’s 2021 Holiday Retail Report Predicts Early Shopping and Increased Budgets

