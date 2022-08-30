×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will the Hottest Ticket at September Fashion Weeks Be an NFT?

Men's

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Business

Wuhan’s Post-pandemic Surge to Central China’s Most Important Retail Hub

Will the Hottest Ticket at September Fashion Weeks Be an NFT?

Prada and Jason Wu are among the brands pairing tokens with tickets as brands strategize for the future.

Prada's August Timecapsule NFT drop gives
Prada's August Timecapsule NFT drop gives customers a chance to attend the brand's show in Milan. Courtesy of Prada

Prada, Jason Wu and Gucci too. Major luxury brands are offering up special access to fashion shows and events to holders of their NFTs — a practice called “token-gating” — that could change the front row and serve as a new velvet rope.

“More and more, token-gated experiences are going to become the thing for 2023,” said Arianee chief executive officer Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel.

For the last several seasons, Arianee has handled the NFTs for Paris Fashion Week, tying them to official accreditations.

Prada and Jason Wu have already added September fashion week tickets to their tokens; Gucci held a private cocktail in New York last June for the holders of their SuperGucci and Gucci Grail NFTs.

Related Galleries

Arianee has previously worked with IWC watches and YSL, and is currently working with several other brands on creating specialized experiences that will take place during the upcoming fashion weeks in September or January.

Brands are looking at what they can do during PFW using the official NFTs. “That’s going to open an amazing range of possibilities, and then it creates a foundation, an asset, for the brand to build experiences,” Hurstel said.

As PFW attendees build up their wallets from season to season, and all the years of check-ins that come with it, brands can choose communities of people and give them access to token-gated experiences — aka “parties” in common parlance. Brands can also see the social graph of who has attended past events, and guests have proof they were there.

The data can help brands grow their NFT programs quickly as they figure out how to bridge the gap between the internet and IRL. Plus, pairing an NFT to an event is a way to “cut through the noise” when it feels like a new collection or collaboration is announced every day, Hurstel said.

“Brands need to navigate the journey between the current market hype, the actual utility and the purpose and integrity of the NFT. Because jpegs of images on the internet are one thing, but if it leads to a physical item, that’s where there’s an opportunity,” said Sean Pattwell, chief executive officer of CW8 Communications, which advises luxury brads on NFT and Web3 strategy. Coveted items are one value-add, and coveted invites are another.

“If you have an NFT and it gives you some level of access to experiences and a community, that’s pretty amazing,” Pattwell said.

Jason Wu’s NFT offers access to his New York Fashion Week show in September. Courtesy DressX

Traditionally the fashion industry has been exclusive, with shows only open to insiders, though a massive shift in the guest list has already taken place. Hurstel said the brands he works with have noted that shows used to be 10 percent consumer driven, and now they’re 80 percent consumer driven as the number of industry buyers has dropped. They’ve been replaced by influencers and celebs livestreaming, and runways are purpose-built for Instagram.

NFT access is the likely next step in that evolution.

“This kind of unlocking experiences is what’s really exciting. It’s a way to create something meaningful for your key consumers and actually build relationships with new audiences,” Pattwell said. “A lot of people who are in the crypto world, they’re a new network and they have new resources, and want to be able to spend them. Being able to learn about the fashion industry, whether that’s attending a party or going to a fashion show or even being invited to a digital experience — that’s really cool and innovative and completely different.”

Brands will focus on building community and value for the users who buy in.

“There’s going to be a race among different brands to articulate what their community is, what their community stands for and what the purpose and intention of it is. You’re gonna see it in the next couple of months, more and more brands coming out, explaining what are the benefits of holding one of their NFTs.”

Token-gating might be the new normal — at least until NFTs become widely adopted and have their own value as collectibles, Hurstel said. “This is a great way to give value, and you have to compensate the fact that you can’t have the maximum amount of value from an NFT today because the infrastructure and the use agent is not completely built and distributed. So you have to compensate by giving perks.”

Hurstel predicts that will change as quickly as the market has been moving, from cumbersome crypto wallets to something accessible for an average shopper. “What’s going to change tremendously in the next 24 months is the level of the user interface for anyone to be able to own an NFT,” he said.

While this summer has been the “crypto winter” of price drops, disappearing value and well-publicized wallet thefts, luxury brands are still betting on the future.

“Fashion brands are not looking at this from the crypto price speculation, they’re purely looking at this as a new way to engage with new audiences and what type of community they want to build,” Pattwell said. “You can focus on the NFT, but it isn’t actually about the NFT, it’s about the community and the community is where everything happens.”

“If you don’t nurture and build a digital community and continue to communicate with them, bring them things they’re interested in, they’re going to lose interest and abandon ship,” he added. “So it’s really important for any brand to think about the sustainability of it. It can’t be a one and done.”

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Hot Summer Bags

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

How NFTs Are Giving Access to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad