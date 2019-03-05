The smartphone has certainly left its mark, surpassing 1 billion active users checking their phones on average 80 times within a day. As a result, mobile presents a big opportunity for marketers.

And as average smartphone conversion rates have gone up 64 percent for mobile compared to average desktop conversion rates, there’s still room for growth for retailers and brands — as long as they make m-commerce investments.

According to a report by App Geeks, the company reviewing and ranking app development companies within the U.S., businesses taking aim at mobile are doing so by implementing mobile optimized landing pages, using location-based services, cutting site load time or generating mobile-friendly content that adds value to their customers’ lives.

In the case of Walmart, who changed its mobile site fonts, imagery and code cut load time from 7.2 seconds to 2.3. In a separate example, Topshop executed a new mobile layer, which resulted in a “4 percent increase in products added to basket.”

The reason may be convenience, as users want to go anywhere with their devices and do anything. Mobile convenience is not to be underestimated as nearly half, or 49.7 percent, of purchases, were made via m-commerce in the U.K. during 2017.

Based on traffic and market share, mobile has more leverage. Beating out desktop traffic, mobile was at 55.8 percent while desktop was at 44.2 percent, showing boosted potential for mobile campaigns.

Driven by smartphone dependency, mobile will continue to outreach desktop and provide marketers new endpoints for converting users — into longtime customers.