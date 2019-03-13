Blending augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, Perfitly wants to make the perfect fit a reality — virtually.

The apparel industry isn’t contesting the value of brick-and-mortar for the customer experience. As Dave Sharma, cofounder and chief executive officer of Perfitly, agreed: “The most accurate try on is still the physical fitting room.”

To mimic this experience, Perfitly, the AR- and VR-based cloud platform developed for e-commerce, uses a brand’s tech packs to digitally manufacture each product. The end result is “smart 3-D e-garments” within a virtual fitting room setting, for a customer avatar that is completely portable, meaning shopping across channels and retailers is seamless.

With 97 percent accuracy attained through Perfitly avatars, actual garment details — including fabric drape, texture and size — are captured exactly as the manufacturer intended, on the customer’s avatar. The platform also operates in store, giving customers not wanting to undress the ability to see a display with their avatar.

There are some 280,000 points in one 3-D rendering of an avatar, and the Perfitly platform aims to rival past methods of automated size recommendations.

Procuring size recommendation in likeness to that of paper dolls, or “paper-dolling,” as Sharma compares, is a method that lacks garment visualization.

Dedicating three years to development before bringing on any brand partners, Perfitly is now deployed with six brands. Partnering with New York-based men’s wear brand, Descendant of Thieves and others, Perfitly aims to provide proper fit and visualization, on a completely cloud-based software.

“The accuracy that this [Perfitly] creates means reduction in returns and increased conversion,” Sharma said.

Data from their current retail partners reveals returns have reduced, on average, to 10 percent, down from 28 percent, and conversion has increased to 7.2 percent, up from 4 percent.

Sharma believes virtually creating every step of the try on journey is “how online shopping will be done in the next decade.”