Hugo Boss Designs in Another Dimension

The lifestyle brand is utilizing Adobe Substance 3D applications to drive innovation.

A Hugo Boss jacket designed utilizing Adobe Substance 3D applications.
A Hugo Boss jacket designed utilizing Adobe Substance 3D applications.

Hugo Boss, the Metzingen, Germany-based fashion lifestyle brand, is utilizing Adobe Substance 3D applications to drive design innovation and support workflows.

Software giant Adobe revealed the collaboration Wednesday at the Adobe MAX 2022 Creativity Conference, being held in Los Angeles.

The 3D tools empower fashion teams to design apparel, accessories and footwear with “hyper-realistic models and experiment with different fabrics and colors,” Adobe indicated in its announcement. “It provides designers greater creative freedom and convenience during the ideation stages, with a new canvas to produce inspired work for customers.”

According to Abode, the 3D assets are also used to engage suppliers and retail partners in more efficient ways, where prototyping, reviews and changes can all be conducted digitally.

“To support our vision of becoming the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide, Hugo Boss was one of the early companies to explore the potential of 3D and immersive design in fashion. Now we have over 400 employees working with these innovative tools to produce more inspiring and sustainable products, and to lead our industry in digital,” said Sebastian Berg, vice president, business operations excellence at Hugo Boss. “With Adobe Substance 3D as part of our Adobe Creative Cloud stack, we have a powerful tool that provides hyper-realistic renderings of our products. It gives us greater speed in responding to global consumer trends, while helping us experiment with new digital services to drive 3D innovation in fashion.”

According to Adobe, 3D design empowers Hugo Boss to explore customer experiences that blend the digital and physical worlds, especially as interest grows around the metaverse. “Teams have been focused on areas such as digital avatars, virtual fitting rooms and NFTs, all of which require assets that feel lifelike. With Adobe Substance 3D Sampler, teams can use reference photos and powerful AI capabilities to replicate complex fabric textures such as knits and embroidery. Other applications such as Adobe Substance 3D Painter and Adobe Substance 3D Stager help refine colors and lighting.”

Investments in 3D design also support sustainability, Adobe added. “For suppliers and vendors, teams can review designs digitally, bypassing the need to create and ship samples back and forth,” Adobe indicated. “And any changes that need to be made for colors, fabric and shapes can also be done online. 3D cuts down on content production as well, avoiding scenarios where teams must travel to different locations around the world to photograph new collections.”

Adobe has found that virtual photoshoots can drive a 98 percent reduction in carbon emissions, and this week unveiled the “Adobe Substance Sustainability Calculator,” which provides data and benchmarks for sustainability initiatives tied to 3D design.

“Hugo Boss has shown how 3D design can improve the value chain for the fashion industry, putting more power in the hands of designers while optimizing production and distribution,” said Sébastien Deguy, vice president and head of 3D and metaverse at Adobe. “As the company accelerates its efforts in this space, Adobe Substance 3D applications will provide teams a comprehensive set of tools that boosts creativity and enables its participation in the Metaverse.”

Hugo Boss indicated that its two brands, Boss and Hugo, sell in 128 countries in 6,800 points of sales. Online, the two collections sell in 59 countries. The brands generated 2.8 billion euros in sales last year and have a total of 14,000 employees.

