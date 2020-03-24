By  on March 24, 2020

LONDON — As social distancing becomes the new norm, businesses are channeling their efforts into chat-based commerce with Hero, the messaging app, becoming a retailer’s new champion tool.

The messaging service is built into retailers’ web sites to allow store associates to connect with customers. Brands across jewelry, beauty and footwear such as Nike, Annoushka, Credo Beauty and Harvey Nichols are using Hero to bring the offline experience online.

