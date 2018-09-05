Multimedia Plus has upgraded its mobile-first, retail training app, which now features a streamlined dashboard, in-app search functionality and a “slide-out” navigation menu. The new version of the program is called Incite 5.0, and is powered by QuizScore.

The platform is already in use at several major retail and fashion brands, and is designed to train and improve communications with front-line sales associates via interactive, in-store mobile devices. The goal is to create an improved shopping experience for consumers.

The company describes the platform as an app “that enables data rich metrics from bite-sized video-based communications and training programs. Managers and executives can then measure the data against KPIs from the most local and individual levels to a global scale, and make informed decisions that will drive growth.”

Version 5.0 has an “enhanced dashboard” that streamlines screen views by “maximizing screen real estate with slide on/off menus” and “dual dashboard views” that match employee-manager communication by “communications or learning.” Other notable features include “content memory” that allows users to return to the training content spot exactly where they had left off.

There’s also a “global broadcasting” feature that facilitates the distribution of messages to everyone within the company. Examples include sending out messages to all stores about upcoming promotions, Multimedia Plus said in a statement adding that other uses include announcing employee contests, sending out notices about policy changes and sending out notices about social media events that can help users inform customers.

David Harouche, chief executive officer of Multimedia Plus, said the functionality and enhancements of the platform “continue to advance at a rapid pace, as retailers are demanding frequent multimedia-rich communications that provide measurable results. As the need for online engagement merges with the in-store experience, we have responded with tools that streamline key information to keep the frontline appraised of time-sensitive initiatives, and bring the global workforce closer to each other.”

The platform upgrade follows a patent award to Multimedia Plus, which was announced last month.

Harouche said the company was awarded the patent “for mitigating high-bandwidth content issues that have been a major obstacle in effectively training and communicating to the front line.”