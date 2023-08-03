Intradeco Partners With First Insight to Grow Brand Network

Intradeco Holdings and First Insight have joined forces to tackle customer concerns and bring bestselling products to market faster.

The global vertical manufacturing company that supplies casual clothing to brands like Wrangler and Lee has partnered with the voice of the customer, or VoC, retail solutions provider with the intention of growing Intradeco’s retail and brand network by pulling “predictive and actionable data” from First Insight’s VoC platform, which enables various industry players to answer the retail-centric questions its consumers frequently ask. The goal, the LCA-certified company said, is to “elevate [its] product design and market acceptance.”

“First Insight’s use of predictive analytics will add a great deal of value to the retailers we service and allow us to elevate our product design and assortment,” said Lora Murphy, Intradeco’s senior vice president, design and merchandising. “Nearly all information in the market comes from an historical perspective, but tapping into current data from the customer gives us a critical point of view missing from typical trend and sales analyses.”

First Insight’s VoC InsightSuite platform users first determine their goals — a question they need an answer to or a decision they need to make, for example. Then, the user uploads photos of what those goals are — such as physical products, marketing materials or survey questions — through the management interface. Then it’s time to construct a customer panel, which can be developed from social media or sourced from First Insight’s consumer panel partners. Those panels then provide feedback on the data it was fed via “gamified digital surveys,” the company said, that collect the voice of the customer data. Finally, First Insight’s predictive algorithms separate “the signal from the noise to the output actional insights” via dashboards, reports and product ranking tables.

“We are thrilled to work with Intradeco to test its product designs, merchandising assortment and sustainability messaging,” said Greg Petro, First Insight’s CEO. “[VoC] data allows Intradeco to de-risk the product assortment for its retail partners, ultimately reducing waste, overproduction and markdowns.”

Intradeco, a supplier and licensor of performance apparel with a nearshoring model and manufacturing facilities in Central America, said it’s positioned to give its partners “greater flexibility” than competitors further offshore. Furthermore, First Insight’s fast VoC data delivery — the company said it can turn around actionable insights within 48 hours — should allow the Miami-based company to hit the market faster with products expected to be top sellers. The eco-conscious brand will also utilize First Insight’s platform to advance its “sustainability messaging and consumer resonance.”

And for wholesalers like Intradeco, First Insight’s platform combines AI with consumer insights to allow them to “connect the dots,” Petro said, between assortment offerings, pricing, marketplaces and consumers to ensure that the wholesaler optimizes its results.

“VoC answers specific questions retailers have around new product offerings, merchandise assortments, pricing, marketing and supply chain,” Petro continued. “It moves the decision from ‘I think we should’ and ‘I feel we should’ to ‘our customers said we should.’ [Our] VoC provides actionable insights regarding next season’s items for assortment design and planning purposes as well as regarding in-season items for promotion, markdown and inventory management decisions. It’s important to wholesalers like Intradeco by helping them understand their retail and brand partners consumer better, thereby being a better supplier-partner.”