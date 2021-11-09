Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Celine’s New London Store Has Modernist Flair, and Nods to the Past

Fashion

Future of Italy’s Textile Supply Chain Sits in Collaboration

Beauty

Coty Posts Sales Gains — Even in the Consumer Division

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K Metaverse Fashion Scholarship

The bid to cultivate fashion talent for the metaverse is on.

Istituto Marangoni Miami and Zepeto partner
Istituto Marangoni Miami and Zepeto partner on a new fashion scholarship for the metaverse. Courtesy image

It’s only been a couple of weeks since tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg took the wraps off of Meta, née Facebook, and there’s already a fashion scholarship geared for the metaverse: on Tuesday, fashion school Istituto Marangoni Miami, or IMM, announced a partnership with 3D social media company Zepeto to propel students into the virtual fashion terrain with a $50,000 scholarship program. 

Predictably, the project won’t funnel fashion into Zuckerberg’s platform, but rather Zepeto’s own. 

The South Korea-based app is no Meta, but with serious chops as a developer of 3D avatars and the growing popularity of its virtual world — which bustles with 200 million global users — it aims to be a metaverse contender. The company’s tech offers a lightweight way to transform users into the 3D avatars that people use to interact in its virtualized environment. Zepeto’s metaverse has already attracted the likes of high-profile fashion brands, including Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Dior. 

Related Galleries

Likewise, fashion students at IMM and others selected by the scholarship program will be able to promote their own metaverse collection in Zepeto, with training and mentorship provided to help them prepare. 

“Through this partnership with Zepeto, we are teaching our students the importance of engaging with the next generation of consumers through the virtual world,” said Hakan Baykam, Istituto Marangoni Miami’s president and chief executive officer. 

But the CEO suggested that the benefit goes beyond just getting acquainted with buzzworthy new platforms. There’s also a practical aspect to the collaboration and program: “While Zepeto offers a new design platform for our students to unlock their creativity and imagination, it’s also an incredibly powerful tool to measure the success of a collection before sourcing, manufacturing and beyond,” Baykam added. 

Ten recipients will receive scholarships, which will amount to $50,000. Five will come from IMM’s existing student body, while the rest will be selected from the public. 

“Our partnership with Istituto Marangoni Miami will be one of our first collaborations with the academic world,” said Rudy Lee, Zepeto’s chief strategy officer, “and we’re very excited to invite future fashion designers into the metaverse.”

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion School IMM, Zepeto Create $50K

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad