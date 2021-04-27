Joor, powering a growing portfolio of online trade shows, has partnered with the Japan External Trade Organization to present “Showcase Japan,” a new virtual fashion trade event for retail buyers.

Showcase Japan runs through the end of May, features contemporary fall 2021 fashions, and will be restaged on the Joor Passport in September for spring 2022 Japanese collections. Joor Passport, an extension of Joor’s digital wholesale marketplace platform, stages trade shows and events online.

The Japan External Trade Organization, known as JETRO, is a government agency. While Showcase Japan has been live since March 29, JETRO held back on revealing the partnership with Joor because it first wanted to make sure all of the 30 or so brands and designers participating in Showcase Japan had their virtual showrooms in order on Joor’s trade show platform. Showcase Japan has a two-month run concluding at the end of May. The spring 2022 event in September will also have a two-month run.

Launched in May 2020, Joor Passport has been aggressively growing its portfolio. According to Kristin Savilia, Joor’s chief executive officer, last year the company hosted 17 trade events with more than 1,600 brands, 155,000 visitors from 133 countries, and more than 500,000 items sold overall.

“Over the past year, virtual shows have gone from being relatively unheard of, to the new normal,” said Savilia.

Asked if online trade show traffic could slow as the pandemic recedes, Savilia replied, “Not at all. Everyone renewed with us for one or two more years. They have learned that digital events actually expand the reach of the designers and brands.” Also, digital trade shows last longer than the physical versions, she added.

Savilia doesn’t see a cap on the number of trade shows Joor Passport can host. “There could be as many as needed. We look for variety. We are trying to give buyers a nice reach. There is no reason for us to cap it, but we curate very carefully on the Joor Passport site.”

It does host a variety of trade events covering different categories including swimwear, women’s contemporary, Italian artisan designers, Canadian brands and designers, and Brazilian footwear, to name a few. For the fall 2021 season, Joor Passport has powered 13 global fashion events.

At Showcase Japan, Savilia said buyers can experience a broad range of categories and causes, such as sustainability, diversity and Japanese craftsmanship. Brands participating in Showcase Japan include Alpha Showroom, Evolg, Vlas Blomme, Ne Quittez Pas, and Coohem. The Japanese government helps brands meet the costs to establish virtual showrooms on Joor’s platform for Showcase Japan. Also in Japan, Joor operated online the Rakuten Fashion Week.

Savilia characterized Joor Passport as “centralizing the global trade show and fashion week experience by creating a one-stop-shop for buyers: one place to log in, one website to visit, one app to download, and one comprehensive experience.”

In addition to virtual trade shows with partners and limited runs, Joor operates the Joor Marketplace providing access to brands 365 days a year.