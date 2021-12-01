Joor Partners With Vntana for 3D and AR

Joor, a business-to-business platform that powers online trade shows and events, is making it easy for brands to utilize 3D and AR technology through a partnership with Vntana.

Vntana, an SaaS platform, helps brands share and embed 3D and AR for sales and marketing purposes across the web, social media, advertising and game-engines, similar to how Vimeo and YouTube make it easy to share and embed videos.

The partnership integrates Vntana’s 3D and AR technology into the Joor platform, allowing Joor customers and their retail partners to view visual assets in 3D and augmented reality. Joor utilizes other advanced technologies, such as 360-degree product rotation for enhanced views.

“This new integration allows brands to upload their existing 3D designs from programs like Browzwear, Clo, Keyshot, Modo and others and instantly see them on the Joor platform in 3D and AR,” Vntana said in a statement. “There is no additional work needed as Vntana’s patented algorithms automatically optimize and convert files to meet web and mobile standards.

Brands and websites utilizing 3D and AR say the technologies improve the user experience and help generate greater sales and fewer returns. Vntana stated that 3D rendering also reduces sample production, saving companies money and reducing environmental impact through less production.

Vntana said its technology “has proven to double conversion rates and increase cart size by 60 percent” and can be installed quickly.

“3D and AR e-commerce is the future for retail and we’re passionate about making these performance-boosting assets accessible to every brand,” Ashley Crowder, cofounder and chief executive officer of Vntana, said in a statement.

Joor used Vntana’s API (application programming interface) to add 3D and AR capabilities to the platform. Joor accesses the Vntana 3D cloud to display the 3D and AR versions of each asset alongside existing 2D imagery on product detail pages.

“We are dedicated to innovation and recognize the critical role 3D and AR will play in the future of wholesale,” Kristin Savilia, CEO of Joor, said in a statement.

Joor indicated that over $1.5 billion in wholesale transactions are processed every month on its platform, and that more than 13,100 brands and over 360,000 fashion retailers in 150 countries connect on the platform every day. Joor considers itself “a digital ecosystem.”