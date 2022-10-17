×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Teams With Thebe Magugu for Charity Project

Business

British Brands, Retailers ‘Disappointed’ by Tax-free Shopping Reversal

Beauty

Beauty Consumer Fatigue Is Hitting, Launchmetrics Study Shows

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become ‘Uncancelable’

Ye, frozen out of Twitter and Instagram, might own conservative social media app Parler by the end of the year.

Kanye West, Ye, to buy rightwing social media app Parler.
Kanye West, now known as Ye, plans to buy rightwing social media app Parler. zz/KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx

Apparently a new shopping trend is taking flight in the billionaire’s club, as yet another mogul scoops up a social media platform.

Ye, aka Kanye West, lit up the web on Monday after conservative social media app Parler revealed that it had agreed “in principle” to the celebrity’s bid to buy the platform. The news came on the heels of Ye’s suspension from social networks Instagram and Twitter last week over anti-Semitic remarks posted on the platforms.

Unlike the twists and turns in Twitter and Elon Musk’s hot and cold-running acquisition — which at the present time appears to be hot again — the Parler purchase appears fairly straightforward. According to a statement from the newly reorganized parent company, Parlement Technologies, the acquisition will move swiftly, concluding before the end of the year.

Related Galleries

Neither party disclosed the terms of the deal, including financials like sale price, and they haven’t yet entered into a definitive purchase agreement, so anything can happen between now and then. But if things progress as expected, West will become the official owner of the platform sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Ye has become the richest Black man in history through music and apparel and is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment,” the Parler statement said.

In the proposed arrangement, Parlement would continue to provide ongoing technical support and use of the company’s private cloud and data center infrastructure. That’s critical, since Amazon Web Services pulled support in 2021.

The same year, Apple and Google removed the app from their application stores citing its failure to violent police rhetoric from its users, in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 riots in Washington, D.C. Months later, after negotiating with Apple, Parler returned to the iOS App Store. Google Play followed suit last month.

September turned out to be a pivotal month for Parler. The company revealed its $16 million Series B — bringing the total funds raised to $56 million; its own acquisition of Irvine, Calif.-based private cloud company Dynascale, and its intent to provide infrastructure for other “free speech” platforms under the new banner of Parlement Technologies.

West and Parlement Technologies chief executive officer George Farmer reinforced the free speech theme in prepared remarks. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” the controversial celebrity said.

This deal, the CEO added, will “change the way the world thinks about free speech.”

This latest revelation plunges West once more into the headlines after a recent barrage of coverage — particularly after Paris Fashion Week, where Yeezy’s “White Lives Matter” T-shirts triggered outrage. The Parler CEO told reporters that negotiations with the rap star began after fashion week.

Around then, the celebrity got into hot water with Instagram and Twitter over anti-Semitic remarks, including against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Both sites suspended his accounts.

West’s bid to become “uncancelable” — as Farmer described users of the right-wing platform — resembles his friend Musk’s $44 billion Twitter gambit. Both champion the cause of free speech and are putting their money where their mouths are. Parler’s price tag is surely significantly smaller, of course. Twitter boasts 238 million daily active users, while Apptopia estimates that daily active Parler users number only 40,000 or so.

But that doesn’t mean it’s a bargain.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Hot Summer Bags

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hear Ye: Kanye West to Buy Parler in Bid to Become 'Uncancelable'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad