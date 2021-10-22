Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New Ways to Plan Travel

With many having postponed or canceled plans for travel during the pandemic, consumers are feeling a bit of ongoing wanderlust — with holiday travelers even willing pay more this season to see loved ones. Moreover, according to survey data from Klarna, 21 percent of consumers had travel at the top of their categories to splurge on in 2021.

With the aim of making travel planning a smoother experience for its consumers, Klarna has announced its acquisition of Inspirock. With Inspirock consumers are able to quickly and easily explore a destination and create personalized itineraries while discovering local expertise and with help form the company’s artificial intelligence.

Notably, over 25 million travelers a year use Inspirock for planning travel, saving hours of planning.

“By bringing Inspirock to Klarna, we are bringing the best of Klarna’s smoother customer experience to the travel sector,” said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and cofounder of Klarna. “For customers, this makes the whole journey from inspiration to planning and preparing for a trip simpler, less stressful and more fun, while enabling our retail partners to better reach and engage with their audiences by offering more personalized content. It’s a natural extension of the benefits Klarna brings to payments and shopping.”

With Klarna, consumers will now be able to use Inspirock’s capabilities to plan a trip and pay for it in installments on the Klarna app.

“We are excited to bring simpler, easier trip planning to Klarna’s 90m global consumers,” said Anoop Goyal, CEO and cofounder of Inspirock. “Our goal at Inspirock has been to make planning a trip fast, fun and easy. Together we can deliver on Klarna’s ambitions of providing a smooth shopping experience to the travel space in an innovative way. Klarna and Inspirock together can bring great inspiration, tools and shopping experiences, making planning the trip as fun as the actual trip itself.”

In addition, Klarna says the acquisition will offer additional advertising and marketing opportunities to its over 250,000 retail partners by providing access to high-intent shoppers with more curated and personalized content created specifically for travelers’ plans and preferences. Notably, Klarna’s marketing solutions include its AI-driven styling engine tool, comparison shopping, and an influencer marketing and measurement platform.