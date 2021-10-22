Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Capsule With Peloton

Business

Kohl’s Corp.: Are Separate Dot-com and Store Companies in the Cards?

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New Ways to Plan Travel

The service will enhance advertising and content opportunities for retailers to meet consumers in the travel planning journey.

Klarna app
With Inspirock, Klarna consumers can get expert insights into travel destinations. Courtesy Image.

With many having postponed or canceled plans for travel during the pandemic, consumers are feeling a bit of ongoing wanderlust — with holiday travelers even willing pay more this season to see loved ones. Moreover, according to survey data from Klarna, 21 percent of consumers had travel at the top of their categories to splurge on in 2021.

With the aim of making travel planning a smoother experience for its consumers, Klarna has announced its acquisition of Inspirock. With Inspirock consumers are able to quickly and easily explore a destination and create personalized itineraries while discovering local expertise and with help form the company’s artificial intelligence.

Notably, over 25 million travelers a year use Inspirock for planning travel, saving hours of planning.

“By bringing Inspirock to Klarna, we are bringing the best of Klarna’s smoother customer experience to the travel sector,” said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and cofounder of Klarna. “For customers, this makes the whole journey from inspiration to planning and preparing for a trip simpler, less stressful and more fun, while enabling our retail partners to better reach and engage with their audiences by offering more personalized content. It’s a natural extension of the benefits Klarna brings to payments and shopping.”

Related Galleries

With Klarna, consumers will now be able to use Inspirock’s capabilities to plan a trip and pay for it in installments on the Klarna app.

“We are excited to bring simpler, easier trip planning to Klarna’s 90m global consumers,” said Anoop Goyal, CEO and cofounder of Inspirock. “Our goal at Inspirock has been to make planning a trip fast, fun and easy. Together we can deliver on Klarna’s ambitions of providing a smooth shopping experience to the travel space in an innovative way. Klarna and Inspirock together can bring great inspiration, tools and shopping experiences, making planning the trip as fun as the actual trip itself.”

In addition, Klarna says the acquisition will offer additional advertising and marketing opportunities to its over 250,000 retail partners by providing access to high-intent shoppers with more curated and personalized content created specifically for travelers’ plans and preferences. Notably, Klarna’s marketing solutions include its AI-driven styling engine tool, comparison shopping, and an influencer marketing and measurement platform.

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad