Klarna Rolls Out Enhanced App

In a move that elevates its value proposition to retailers, brands, consumers and content creators, Klarna announced the launch of Klarna Spotlight, which is a suite of shopping utility products including an “intelligent search tool” and shoppable video for its upgraded app.

Klarna Spotlight also features a creator platform, which is a portal that connects content creators and merchants to scale and optimize campaigns.

Klarna’s payment options include pay now, later, or over time, and with the new additions, Klarna said its app “further evolves beyond payments to become a starting point for every purchase for more than 150 million global consumers, whether they already know what they want or are looking for inspiration, all while prioritizing environmental impact.”

The search tool is designed so shoppers “can spend less time searching and more time saving,” Klarna said in a statement adding that the app features “a new endless stream of thumb-stopping, shoppable video content” that lets shoppers “watch and shop the latest trending items directly from the video.” The new suite of tools and features got a thumbs up from Lady Gaga.

Gaga, founder of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, said her brand’s mission “is to deliver supercharged, clean artistry makeup, powered by innovation” and added that the company “is excited to launch shoppable video content in the Klarna App, empowering our community of artists and creators to express themselves through high-performance makeup and their unique artistry, while engaging with millions of fans around the world.”

For its part, Klarna sees the new products as a way to bolster e-commerce. Sebastian Siemiatkowski, cofounder and chief executive officer of Klarna, said, “The new products revealed today mark a major milestone in Klarna’s evolution to becoming a place where consumers and retailers can now search, discover and create. From inspiring product discovery all the way to delivery tracking, digital receipts and seamless returns, we are powering e-commerce and accelerating trade across the world.”

David Sykes, chief commercial officer at Klarna, said the expanded suite of products “highlight Klarna as a true shopping utility for our 150 million consumers, and a growth partner for our 450,000 retail partners worldwide. Klarna is best known for our payment services, but we offer so much more than BNPL [buy now, pay later]; in fact, 40 percent of our transactions globally are Pay Now. But payments are just one feature.”

Sykes said with these latest innovations, “the Klarna App transforms into the starting point for every purchase and a central place in our consumers’ lives — from enabling smooth shipping and returns, to accessing exclusive rewards, finding inspiration through curated video content and so much more — Klarna is always where they will find the best value for their money and the smoothest shopping experience.”

Regarding Klarna’s retail partners, Sykes said the addition of these products “enable them to continue to unlock new audiences and form closer connections with their customers while driving measurable growth. For example, brands like E.l.f Cosmetics, Keys Soulcare and Haus Labs by Lady Gaga are already seeing great results with our shoppable video platform.”