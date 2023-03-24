Klarna, OpenAI Partner on AI-powered Shopping Experience

Klarna said it has partnered with OpenAI to offer shoppers an AI-generated shopping experience. Klarna said the partnership provides “curated product recommendations to users who ask the platform for shopping advice and inspiration, along with links to shop those products via Klarna’s search and compare tool.”

Users simply install the Klarna plug-in from ChatGPTs plug-in store. Then users ask ChatGPT for shopping ideas “to get a curated selection of items relevant to their request,” Klarna said, adding that ChatGPT automatically chooses “when to use the plug-in based on the conversation.”

Klarna said users have the option to provide additional prompts and also request more product recommendations. “By tapping on the product link, consumers can easily navigate to the product page on Klarna’s search and compare tool to compare prices across different brands,” the company said.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, cofounder and chief executive officer of Klarna, said he was excited by the collaboration “because it passes my ‘north star’ criteria that I call my ‘mom test,’ i.e. ‘Would my mom understand and benefit from this?’ And it does because it’s easy to use and genuinely solves a ton of problems — it drives tremendous value for everyone.”