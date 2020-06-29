Global payments provider and shopping platform Klarna has updated its mobile app — which now has more than one million active monthly users in the U.S. — and also launched a marketing campaign that spotlights the company’s Swedish origins to show how it is “providing inspiration, perks and convenience.”

Klarna’s app gives mobile users access to “exclusive deals and drops, the ability to create and share wish lists with friends and family, and the ability to shop anywhere online and pay in four, interest-free installments,” the company said in a statement today.

Aligned with the updated app, is a “shoppable entertainment campaign in the U.S. that humorously illustrates how Klarna is redefining shopping to deliver a smoother end-to-end experience.” The campaign’s tag line is: “Klarna: Swedish for smooother shopping.” The company described the marketing push as a “360-degree integrated campaign” that features a “unique series of online films, virtual experiences, shoppable content, custom media partnerships and giveaways throughout the summer.”

For the “smoother shopping” campaign, Klarna teamed up with Los Angeles-based creative agency Mirimar and also worked with Andreas Nilsson, who is the Swedish director behind Volvo’s “Epic Split” commercial. “In addition, the campaign will feature an interactive virtual pop-up store, shoppable gaming experiences, collaborations with style influencers along with entertaining social activations,” the company noted.

The rollout of the app and the campaign comes as online sales in the U.S. have skyrocketed following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior.

David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer at Klarna, said with online shopping “at an all-time high, we are excited to continue to build out our capabilities that deliver an elevated shopping experience to consumers in the U.S. Our latest brand initiative draws on a number of uniquely Swedish cultural elements and adds in a big dose of humor to highlight how Klarna provides value at every stage of the shopping journey, from inspiration to post-purchase.”

Klarna has about eight million U.S. users and serves 4,200 retail and brand partners, which includes Abercrombie & Fitch, H&M, Sephora, The North Face and Timberland, among others.