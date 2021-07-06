MILAN — Italian fashion consignment marketplace Lampoo continues its race to become the European leader in the secondhand segment.

The start-up, which was established in March 2020, has just closed its second round of funding, collecting more than 6 million euros from investors mainly operating in the fashion and lifestyle businesses.

“We are very proud of the results of this second round, which will enable us to make significant investments to continue to grow,” said Enrico Trombini, who was the commercial director at Veepee before embarking on this project.

According to the digital entrepreneur, the investments will be mainly focused on four areas.

“First of all, we want to implement our digital platform to make it more and more user friendly, in this phase especially for the sellers, introducing new functionalities,” Trobini explained, adding that the company, which employs 20 people, aims to introduce 10 new positions. “And, finally, we can make important investments in marketing, which is crucial for our business.”

In addition, Trombini said that, thanks to this successful second round of investments, Lampoo will be able to expand its physical retail presence in Milan by opening a larger store. The company in December inaugurated a shop in the city’s Brera district. “We are already considering bigger locations, where we can deliver a more engaging shopping experience. We want to maintain our positioning in the luxury segment, but at the same time we aim to create a retail concept that reflects our values.”

Inspired by The RealReal and peer-to-peer services such as Vestiaire Collective, Lampoo picks up the products at the sellers’ locations, handles the photo shoots and pricing and ships to those purchasing the items. “We will also implement technologies to facilitate the processing of images and pricing, while the evaluation phase will continue to be executed by our team,” Trombini said.

The executive added that Lampoo expects to triple its business in 2021, compared to the previous year.

