×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Martine Rose Is Clarks’ First Guest Creative Director

Business

Chanel Partners With Brunello Cucinelli in Cariaggi M&A

Business

Van Cleef & Arpels Lends Hand to Enhance Fifth Avenue’s Appeal

EXCLUSIVE: Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store With Obsess

The K-beauty skin care hydration brand is getting its feet wet with 3D shopping, with plans to launch its first virtual store on Tuesday, WWD has learned.

Laneige Obsess
Beauty brand Laneige will announce its first virtual store on Tuesday. Courtesy image

Popular luxury K-beauty brand Laneige is about to launch its first immersive virtual store, thanks to its partnership with experiential commerce firm Obsess, company representatives told WWD.

The hydration skin care company is set to announce the launch sometime on Tuesday. One draft of the release seen by WWD highlights features such as exclusive behind-the-scenes content with actress Sydney Sweeney, as well as the new Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic collection.

In terms of the environment, shoppers can expect to see a five-room layout decked out with animations, 360-degree video, gamified features and integrated checkout. The store’s themed multiroom setup allows the brand to focus on specific skin care collections.

Related Galleries

“The virtual store is a powerful customer engagement tool that will allow shoppers to dive into Laneige’s unique scientific expertise and entertaining digital content, while also helping them select the right product for their skin needs, including our bestselling Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask,” Julien Bouzitat, chief marketing officer of Laneige parent company AmorePacific US, is quoted as saying.

A map of the Laneige virtual store.

One room designed as an underwater world was designed to showcase its Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Collection, while another, titled “Dreamland,” is cast as a floating cloud to spotlight the sleeping mask category. “Carousel Candyland” is themed for its number-one lip treatments. The Laneige Lab informs guests about ingredients, and the “On Set with Sydney” room features actress Sydney Sweeney, with exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the Laneige spokesperson’s photo shoots for the brand.

Visitors can wander the rooms and view content, take a skin care quiz for custom product recommendations or go on a scavenger hunt to score free products with purchase.

The trend of virtual storefronts — visually oriented, immersive online shops built on augmented, virtual or mixed-reality platforms — preceded the once-hot, but now waning metaverse trend, though it benefited from the metaverse hype. The last two years saw an accelerated push for 360-degree shopping experiences, and Obsess has been among the retail tech firms at the heart of development, working with brand partners such as Charlotte Tilbury, Fendi, Christian Dior, Vacheron + Constantine, Mytheresa and more.

The underwater theme was designed to highlight the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Collection.
Visitors are invited to go “On Set with Sydney.”

“Virtual stores are scaling rapidly in both brand and consumer adoption, and data from the 85 million+ user interactions that have happened on the Obsess platform proves that these interactive stores increase customer engagement and purchase behavior,” explained Neha Singh, founder and chief executive officer at Obsess.

“We are thrilled to partner with Laneige on this immersive e-commerce store, which brings 3D shopping to a new generation of consumers who have grown up with gaming.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Hot Summer Bags

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Laneige to Launch First Virtual Store with Obsess

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad