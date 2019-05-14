Lectra’s “Fashion On Demand” software was awarded the Texprocess Innovation Award for 2019. The winner of the Texprocess Innovation Award is chosen for its “outstanding developments” as related to technologies and methods of processing textiles and other flexible materials, at the Texprocess international trade fair occurring May 14 through 17 in Frankfurt, Germany. Exhibitors at Texprocess showcase the latest machines, plants, processes and services for the manufacture of garments and textile, and textile-like materials.

Fashion On Demand by Lectra was developed over four years of intensive research and development efforts, based on Industry 4.0 principles. It serves to automate the entire garment personalization process with each step from order reception, product development to final cutting being automated.

Holger Max-Lang, president of Northern & Eastern Europe, Middle East at Lectra said the company is “proud to receive this prestigious award at Texprocess.”

During a review of the Fashion On Demand software, jury experts at Texprocess cited the offering as an “innovative cloud-based platform solution” that “can be used by the fashion industry on a plug-and-play basis” for production tasks related to fulfilling both made-to-measure and customized orders.

Lectra, the technology company known for aiding “digital transformation” of industries such as fashion, automotive and furniture through its technology solutions, showcased its Fashion On Demand software at the recent Global VIP Fashion Showcase in Bordeaux, France, in April. It revealed how designers such as Yuima Nakazato are using its software to customize fashion, which is one of two packages offered by the software. The other “package” of Fashion On Demand is dedicated to made-to-measure processes, including pattern adjustments.

Since 2011, Texprocess has honored achievements in two categories, including new technology and new process. Lectra is among other companies being honored in this year’s event, and the company will be doing a presentation on its Fashion On Demand solution Wednesday.